Lindsey Vonn shares adorable scene of puppy Chance playing in snow amid training for her 2026 Olympic return 

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn took to social media to share an adorable glimpse of her puppy, Chance, playing in the snow. After the passing of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy, earlier this year, Vonn introduced the newest member of her family in Chance, who is also a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Vonn is currently in Chile preparing for the start of the alpine ski season.

Lindsey Vonn ended last season on a high note, becoming the oldest female alpine skier to earn a podium finish at the World Cup finals. Vonn made her comeback to the sport last season after retiring in 2019, and is looking ahead to the Milan Olympics next year which will be her final Olympic appearance. She recently announced that former Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal will be coaching her during this time.

Vonn took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her puppy, Chance, playing in the snow:

"My little bunny loves the snow..."

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn's first race of the season will take place in Austria on October 25th, where she will be competing in the giant slalom.

Lindsey Vonn on how she felt after earning podium finish at World Cup finals

Vonn at the Alpine Ski World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently made her feelings known towards earning a podium finish at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, last season. According to CNN, Vonn said:

“I think that it changes everything. I think there are a lot of people that thought that I would never be back and I would never be successful again – and I think that I proved to myself, and to them, that I still deserve to be here, no matter if I will be 41 at the next Olympics. I cried. I think that (podium) was the hardest I’ve ever cried after a race because it just was so emotional and it meant so much to me – and, actually, I’m going to put it next to my Olympic medal because that’s how much it means to me. “

"I’ve never had so many different variables in one season, and I felt like every weekend it was something new, some new challenge was just being thrown at me. And sometimes, I felt like I was beat down and it was hard to find the motivation because I was doing this because I love ski racing, but at times this season, it felt like it was insurmountable."

Lindsey Vonn has won three Olympic medals, with one gold medal coming at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

