Lindsey Vonn shows off her "progress" for 2025-2026 ski season while having fun racing with new coach Aksel Lund Svindal

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn took to social media to share a glimpse of her recent training sessions with her new coach, Aksel Lund Svindal. Svindal, who is regarded as one of the greatest skiers ever, joined Vonn's team as a coach to help her prepare for the upcoming World Cup season as well as the Milan Olympics next year. This will mark Vonn's final Olympic appearance. Lindsey Vonn and Aksel Lund Svindal share a close friendship, with the American stating that she has known him for over 20 years. Svindal even expressed how happy he was that Vonn called on him to join her team, saying that he was 'honored' and 'flattered'. The Norwegian had a highly decorated career, retiring in the same year as Vonn. On Instagram, Vonn shared a glimpse of her latest training sessions with Svindal and wrote:&quot;Progress...💪,&quot;&quot;Lindsey vs. Aksel… who wins? Did some start practice and Aksel showed me what’s up… is this work? I’m having so much fun!!&quot;Still taken from Vonn's Instagram story (source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn's season will begin on October 25th with the giant slalom in Austria. She will be looking to end her career on a high note by winning another Olympic gold medal in Milan next year. Lindsey Vonn on skiing: &quot;Something that I was meant to do&quot;Vonn at the Alpine Ski World Cup 2025 - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn recently discussed her skiing journey in an interview with The Talks magazine, where she said:&quot;Skiing is definitely something that I was meant to do. I think that's one of the reasons why it was really hard for me to retire because I didn't really know who I was outside of skiing. It's always been my happy place, you know, when you’re racing you don't have any room for distraction, so you're very present. I felt that from the moment I first stepped on skis. I felt like this was my place.&quot;&quot;I see exactly where I need to go, and it seems like time is slowing down even though I'm going 80 miles an hour. And I love being in that state of mind, it's very freeing, because you can't think of anything else, you have to be one hundred percent focused on what you're doing at that time. One thing I really liked about skiing is that I was able to just really focus on that and forget the other things that are going on in my life. I was really able to be present on the mountain.&quot;Lindsey Vonn has been training in Chile with other members of the US ski team as she prepares for another ski season.