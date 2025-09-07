Lindsey Vonn backed Novak Djokovic as he penned a short message while bidding farewell to the US Open. The Serbian tennis player lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets with a score of 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 in the semi-finals of the last Grand Slam of the year.

The semi-final match between the two players raised great anticipation among fans who expressed their excitement to witness an incredible face-off for a spot in the US Open Finals. Novak Djokovic was competing in the fourth Grand Slam semi-final of the year; however, the Serbian tennis player admitted that he was exhausted towards the end of the match by the massive intensity displayed by Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic expressed that he was a bit frustrated, as he could not keep up with the intensity of the game physically on the court.

"It's frustrating on the court when you are not able to keep up with that level physically, but at the same time, it's something also expected, I guess, it comes with time and with age," he said.

As Djokovic continued his search for his 25th Grand Slam title, he penned a short note of gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete in the last Grand Slam of the year, as well as thanked fans for their incredible support.

"Forever grateful, New York," he wrote.

Novak Djokovic's message received a lot of support from fans and athletes worldwide. Lindsey Vonn, who is an ardent tennis fan, backed the Serbian tennis player and congratulated him for putting forward an incredible effort throughout the tournament. Furthermore, Lindsey Vonn expressed that the semi-final loss would not change the fact that Djokovic had 24 Grand Slam Titles to his name.

"An amazing tournament!! Still 24!" wrote Lindsey Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn backs Djokovic | Instagram@djokernole

