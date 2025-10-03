Lindsey Vonn left impressed as Utah Royals extend unbeaten streak to seven matches with win over Bay FC in NWSL

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn took to social media to share her reaction as the women's soccer team Utah Royals FC recorded a 7-match unbeaten streak in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). They last played against Bay FC on September 28th, winning 2-0 away from home. Vonn is an investor and part-owner of the club and showed her support for the team online as they enjoy a great run of form.

Lindsey Vonn announced her investment in Utah Royals FC in 2024 after their relaunch to the NWSL. The team was disbanded after their roster and ownership rights were transferred to Kansas City in 2020, however, after new owners in Ryan Smith and David Blitzer took control of the club, they made their return to the league. After her investment, Vonn also stated that she will be donating 25 tickets to young girls through her foundation.

In a story shared on Instagram, Vonn showed her support for the club after they went 7 matches unbeaten:

"The grit from these @utahroyalsfc girls lately has been 🔥,"

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn is set to begin her alpine ski season this month and is aiming to compete at the Milan Winter Olympics next year.

Lindsey Vonn on making her comeback: "This is the cherry on top"

Vonn at the Alpine Ski World Cup finals 2025 - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently discussed her comeback to competitive skiing last season after retiring in 2019. In an interview with Parade, Vonn said:

“I’ve been retired for six years now. It’s been a long time, and I have a much broader view of the world. Life doesn’t revolve around ski racing. Ski racing is just something that I love to do, and I don’t have the pressure that I used to, and I don’t have the pressure that everyone else has. I’m happy with where my career ended. This is a bonus. This is the cherry on top. This is not something that I need to do. It’s just something that I enjoy doing and I want to do. So, I think that perspective gives me an advantage going into the games.”

Vonn also added that she never expected to be back after undergoing partial knee replacement surgery:

"The fact that I’m back, it’s more that I just finally have a healthy body that’s cooperating with me. I never intended on doing this. It was just something that fell into place, and I saw the opportunity, and I decided to take a chance on myself."

Lindsey Vonn made her comeback to skiing last season, where she became the oldest woman to earn a podium finish at the World Cup.

