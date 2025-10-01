Lindsey Vonn's sweet message to Jannik Sinner on China Open 2025 title win grabs fans' attention

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn expressed her reaction to Jannik Sinner winning the 2025 China Open. The Italian won the final after beating Learner Tien.Sinner was dominant from the word go in the match against Tien and convincingly defeated the latter in straight sets. This was the Italian's third title of the year after his victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships, and 21st of his career.After his victory, Sinner shared a post on Instagram where he was seen posing with the trophy and his coaches. The caption of the post read:&quot;💪🏻🏆❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn, who is an immense supporter and admirer of Sinner, reacted to his third title of the year and shared a three-word message to congratulate the Italian. She wrote:&quot;Yess!! Another one 💪🏻🏆&quot;Vonn's comment on Sinner's post (Image via: @janniksin on IG)This comment from Vonn on Sinner's post has more than 1K likes from fans, and several of them appreciated Vonn's way of appreciating Sinner.Fans' reaction to Vonn's comment (Image via: @janniksin on IG)Notably, Jannik Sinner will be next up to compete at the Shanghai Masters, where his rival Carlos Alcaraz will also be participating. The Italian faced a defeat against the Spaniard last month in the US Open finals.Lindsey Vonn, on the other hand, is grinding hard for the upcoming season and has been seen on the slopes several times in the past few months, along with several of her US teammates.Lindsey Vonn opens up about her decision to go through knee replacement surgery last yearLindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)Lindsey Vonn shed light on her decision to undergo knee replacement last year. Speaking in an interview a few months ago, she said that she had gone through several treatments on her right knee before her replacement.Additionally, Vonn also mentioned that despite these treatments, she had several surgeries, and eventually, it was ruining her back. She said, via Outside TV, 32:00 onwards):&quot;It actually started in 23, no 24. Since when I retired since this point I have had four surgeries on my right knee, since I retired, in six years. I had two cleanups.&quot;&quot;I've got all these bone spurs, because I'm bone on bone, it just keeps rubbing together and then it gets straight to the point where I can't straighten my leg, I can't bend my leg all the way and it was not just the knee. I actually think I could have dealt with the knee on its own but because I couldn't walk normally, it was ruining my hip and then my back was going out.&quot;After her knee replacement, Lindsey Vonn came back to the skiing circuit and made it to the podium earlier this year.