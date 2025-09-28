"Things are getting serious" - Lindsey Vonn sets her sights on 2025-26 World Cup season after action-packed summer

Lindsey Vonn has shared a message ahead of the 2025-26 skiing season with a glimpse of how she spent her off-season on social media. The alpine skier is gearing up for the upcoming FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Saalbach, Austria.Vonn, who returned to the sport in November last year after a six-year hiatus, is now amped up for her second season after coming back from retirement. She frequently shares glimpses of her intense training sessions, and in her latest update, she penned an intriguing message ahead of the upcoming season.Taking to her Instagram handle, Lindsey Vonn uploaded a carousel of pictures from her 2025 summer, showcasing how she spent her off-season. From attending events, enjoying vacations, practicing rodeo sessions, undertaking intense training sessions, to playing tennis, she shared glimpses of it all. After having a fun summer, she is now getting &quot;serious&quot; for the 2025-26 skiing season and has added a message about it in her latest post on Instagram.&quot;I's been real... but summer is over.. things are getting serious... excited for winter💪🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe recently also shared an update, teasing her return to ski training for the Winter Olympics. She uploaded a bunch of pictures from her gym on Instagram, showcasing her intense training. The post's caption read:&quot;Some of my top ab exercises from the past few months of training… what’s your favorite? Let me know if you have any fun new exercises I’m missing!&quot;Vonn is determined to excel at the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships and prove her detractors wrong.Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her comeback to the sport Lindsey Vonn recently sat for a conversation with the New York Times, where she discussed her comeback to competitive skiing after a six-year-long hiatus. Revealing how she got encouraged to return to the sport at the age of 40, she said that it wasn't just about her but also about changing perspectives..“They were my age, and they’d say, ‘I’m so proud you’re trying again,’ or, ‘We’re with you all the way,’ That’s when I knew this comeback wasn’t about sports, and it was definitely more than just about me. It’s about changing perspectives and setting a new standard for what it means to be older and an athlete. Especially if you’re a woman,&quot; said Lindsey Vonn.Lindsey Vonn recently shared an inspiring message amid her ongoing preparations for the Olympics season, stating that she was incredibly grateful for everything and every day was a new chapter for her.