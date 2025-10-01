Lindsey Vonn remembers her late dog in an emotional message as Lewis Hamilton mourns his beloved pet

Former Olympic champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently sent her regards to former F1 world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton over his deceased dog Roscoe. Roscoe passed away on September 29 after being on life support for nearly four days.Hamilton posted two posts in tribute to his bulldog Roscoe. In one of his posts, he shared a glimpse of his affection for Roscoe, as well as the love and affection shown by the pet towards the former F1 world champion.Hamilton shared the video with a two-word caption that read,&quot;Roscoe forever&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn responded by writing an emotional message about her late dog Lucy, who had passed away earlier this year. Vonn wrote,&quot;I'm so so sorry Lewis. Roscoe was the best. He's up there with Coco, Lucy and Bear&quot;Screengrab of Lindsey Vonn's comments on Lewis Hamilton's post [Image Source : Lewis Hamilton's Instagram]Vonn had previously paid her tributes to Hamilton's deceased dog in his previous post as well. She commented on the Instagram post,&quot;Roscoe was special. They never stay with us long enough but they make our lives so much better. Sending lots of love 💔🙏🏻🕊️&quot;Vonn had previously paid her tributes to Hamilton's deceased dog in his previous Instagram post as well. She commented on the Instagram post about how Roscoe was special to him and how pets make their lives so much better.Lindsey Vonn had previously penned an emotional tribute for her 9-year-old pet Lucy, who had passed away in March 2025 due to kidney failure. The pet was adopted by Vonn whilst on a trip to Bologna, Italy.When Lindsey Vonn paid a heartfelt tribute to Robert RedfordLindsey Vonn pens an emotional tribute to Robert Redford [Image Source : Getty]Lindsey Vonn previously paid her tributes to Robert Redford. The American actor and filmmaker had passed away after health complications at the age of 89 a couple of weeks ago.In an emotional Instagram post, Vonn had written about the legacy of Redford as she mentioned,&quot;10 years ago I met Bob and the first thing he said to me was, 'I’ve been following your career since you were Lindsey Kildow.' I had changed my name about 10 years prior (2006) when I had been married. He had truly known me and my career and continued to do so long after we met. I had always hoped we would make a movie together and continue the Downhill Racer legacy but it didn’t move fast enough for him to see the finished product.&quot;Vonn thanked Redford for making skiing look so cool with the movie 'Downhill Racer'. She further wrote in the post,&quot;Bob was as an icon. He was the only person that could make ski racing so cool. He built a legacy in Sundance and around the world. He loved the land. He was curious and determined. He inspired and encouraged so many to pursue their dreams… including me. You will be forever missed. RIP Bob ❤️🙏🏻&quot;Lindsey Vonn had also paid tributes to her childhood coach Erich Sailer, who had passed away after complications due to a fall at home.