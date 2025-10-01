  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Lindsey Vonn
  • Lindsey Vonn remembers her late dog in an emotional message as Lewis Hamilton mourns his beloved pet

Lindsey Vonn remembers her late dog in an emotional message as Lewis Hamilton mourns his beloved pet

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 01, 2025 04:30 GMT
Lindsey Vonn pens an emotional message to Lewis Hamilton over his tribute to deceased dog Roscoe [Image Source : Getty]
Lindsey Vonn pens an emotional message to Lewis Hamilton over his tribute to deceased dog Roscoe [Image Source : Getty]

Former Olympic champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently sent her regards to former F1 world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton over his deceased dog Roscoe. Roscoe passed away on September 29 after being on life support for nearly four days.

Ad

Hamilton posted two posts in tribute to his bulldog Roscoe. In one of his posts, he shared a glimpse of his affection for Roscoe, as well as the love and affection shown by the pet towards the former F1 world champion.

Hamilton shared the video with a two-word caption that read,

"Roscoe forever"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lindsey Vonn responded by writing an emotional message about her late dog Lucy, who had passed away earlier this year. Vonn wrote,

"I'm so so sorry Lewis. Roscoe was the best. He's up there with Coco, Lucy and Bear"
Screengrab of Lindsey Vonn&#039;s comments on Lewis Hamilton&#039;s post [Image Source : Lewis Hamilton&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of Lindsey Vonn's comments on Lewis Hamilton's post [Image Source : Lewis Hamilton's Instagram]

Vonn had previously paid her tributes to Hamilton's deceased dog in his previous post as well. She commented on the Instagram post,

Ad
"Roscoe was special. They never stay with us long enough but they make our lives so much better. Sending lots of love 💔🙏🏻🕊️"

Vonn had previously paid her tributes to Hamilton's deceased dog in his previous Instagram post as well. She commented on the Instagram post about how Roscoe was special to him and how pets make their lives so much better.

Lindsey Vonn had previously penned an emotional tribute for her 9-year-old pet Lucy, who had passed away in March 2025 due to kidney failure. The pet was adopted by Vonn whilst on a trip to Bologna, Italy.

Ad

When Lindsey Vonn paid a heartfelt tribute to Robert Redford

Lindsey Vonn pens an emotional tribute to Robert Redford [Image Source : Getty]
Lindsey Vonn pens an emotional tribute to Robert Redford [Image Source : Getty]

Lindsey Vonn previously paid her tributes to Robert Redford. The American actor and filmmaker had passed away after health complications at the age of 89 a couple of weeks ago.

Ad

In an emotional Instagram post, Vonn had written about the legacy of Redford as she mentioned,

"10 years ago I met Bob and the first thing he said to me was, 'I’ve been following your career since you were Lindsey Kildow.' I had changed my name about 10 years prior (2006) when I had been married. He had truly known me and my career and continued to do so long after we met. I had always hoped we would make a movie together and continue the Downhill Racer legacy but it didn’t move fast enough for him to see the finished product."
Ad

Vonn thanked Redford for making skiing look so cool with the movie 'Downhill Racer'. She further wrote in the post,

"Bob was as an icon. He was the only person that could make ski racing so cool. He built a legacy in Sundance and around the world. He loved the land. He was curious and determined. He inspired and encouraged so many to pursue their dreams… including me. You will be forever missed. RIP Bob ❤️🙏🏻"

Lindsey Vonn had also paid tributes to her childhood coach Erich Sailer, who had passed away after complications due to a fall at home.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications