Lindsey Vonn, Allyson Felix and Mikaela Shiffrin are some of the prominent names who sent their support to Lewis Hamilton as his beloved pet Roscoe passed away. This comes after Roscoe’s hospitalization for pneumonia, during which he was placed in a coma and remained on life support for four days.Five years ago, Hamilton had lost another beloved dog, Coco, who tragically passed away due to a heart attack.The F1 driver penned an emotional note as his pet dog Roscoe passed away via an Instagram post, writing:&quot;After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn, who lost her beloved dog Lucy in March of this year, also sent an emotional message to Hamilton in response to his post:&quot;Roscoe was special. They never stay with us long enough but they make our lives so much better. Sending lots of love 💔🙏🏻🕊️&quot;Allyson Felix, the former track and field star, also sent a supportive note to the 40-year-old, adding:&quot;So sorry Lewis! Sending you all the love! 🙏🏾🕊️&quot;The 101st World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin also commented on Lewis Hamilton's post, sending two broken hearts:&quot;💔💔&quot;Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn and other athletes' comments. Credits - IG/ lewishamiltonSome other notable names who commented on the post, sending their support, were American singer and actress Demi Lovato and Italian fashion designer and businesswoman Donatella Versace.While describing it as one of the most painful experiences of his life, Hamilton also reflected on the memories and love he shared with Roscoe in the post. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his life.Lindsey Vonn attended premiere of F1: The Movie produced by Lewis HamiltonLindsey Vonn at &quot;F1&quot; World Premiere - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn attended the premiere of F1: The Movie, which Lewis Hamilton co-produced alongside Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski and Dede Gardner, among others.During her presence at the premiere, she gave her review of the movie, via an Instagram story, writing:&quot;Amazing movie! Congrats my friend @lewishamilton @f1movie&quot;At the event, Vonn wore a stylish brown leather jacket, which she paired with a black mini skirt. Last year, Vonn made headlines, coming out of retirement, following a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024. She also secured her first World Cup podium since comeback at the Sun Valley Super G on March 23.