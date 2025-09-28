Caretaker of Lewis Hamilton's pet dog Roscoe posts emotional update after his health scare

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton recently shared an update about his dog, Roscoe, who suffered a health scare. The Ferrari driver detailed the health scare in the caption of his Instagram post, and now Roscoe's caretaker has shared an emotional message for Hamilton's pet.

Lewis Hamilton is the proud parent of a 12-year-old bulldog named Roscoe. The Briton has been spotted walking into the paddock with his dog multiple times, with the iconic duo making style statements. Unfortunately, Hamilton's pet dog suffered a major health scare a few days ago.

Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this year in April, which required medical treatment. The seven-time F1 champion took to Instagram on September 26 and uploaded a carousel of 3 images. The post was an update about Roscoe's health conditions.

Lewis Hamilton detailed how Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was taken to the clinic. As the bulldog was sedated to undergo checks, his heartbeat stopped. While the doctors managed to get the heartbeat going, Roscoe was left in a coma. The Briton claimed that the doctors would be making an effort to wake his dog from a coma.

The caretaker of Lewis Hamilton's dog, Kirstin McMillan, took to Instagram on September 28 and uploaded a couple of stories with an emotional update about Roscoe. The caretaker apologised for not responding to the DMs amid Roscoe's health scare, as it was “unexpected and felt sudden”

Image credits: Instagram/@adventuresindogtraining

“I have no control over outcome, but have fervently done my part so that this dogs body has been kept strong & resilient. In crisis, he is prepared. That's bc as you guys know Lewis has always made his health priority. Pray that the hands & hearts of the doctors are guided, resourced and pure,” read her Instagram story.

“This dog has a consistent history of resilience. Strong bodies know how to heal once obstacles are removed. I'm keeping my vibe high (it's a repetitive process at moment) because higher hearts bring the medicine we need right now. Hold space from Victory,” she added

Image credits: Instagram/@adventuresindogtraining

George Russell and James Vowles respond to Lewis Hamilton's post about Roscoe's health scare

As Lewis Hamilton shared images from the clinic, sitting beside Roscoe and kissing his dog on the forehead amongst the difficult moment, Former Mercedes man James Vowles and Mercedes driver George Russell took to the comment section of the post.

“Thinking of you mate,” read George Russell's comment

“Keep fighting Roscoe. Thinking of you Lewis,” wrote Williams team principal James Vowles

Image credits: Instagram/@lewishamilton

Hamilton worked with James Vowles at Mercedes before the engineer left for Williams ahead of the 2023 season. The seven-time F1 champion also raced with George Russell from 2022 to 2024 as the duo formed the Mercedes lineup.

Lewis Hamilton missed the Ferrari test at Mugello following Roscoe's health scare, with Scuderia's reserve driver Zhou Guanyu replacing the Briton.

