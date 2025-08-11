Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, expressed her thoughts on the poor turnout in the women's senior national gymnastics final 2025. The highly accomplished shared that multiple aspects, like high prices, lack of publicity, and other factors, might have effectively contributed to a partially filled stadium during such a major national event featuring some of the best gymnasts in the country.
The 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships featured Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, Dulcy Caylor, Skye Blakely, and Leanne Wong, among other top gymnasts of the country. Hezly Rivera emerged as the national champion, dominating in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor routine. After the conclusion of the event, the US women's senior National Team was announced, and the gymnasts who made it to the list included Skye Blakely, Dulcy Caylor, Jayla Hang, Gabrielle Hardie, Claire Pease, Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, Simone Rose, Ashlee Sullivan, Tiana Sumanasekera, and Leanne Wong.
Despite the event raising great anticipation on social media, the stadium witnessed a poor turnout, and fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the lack of support at such a major event. Scott Bregman, who has attended every US National Gymnastics Championship since 2003, expressed his thoughts and wrote:
"I’ve been to every US Championships since 2003. Hard to think of one with a worse attended senior women’s final."
Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, shared her thoughts about the poor turnout and expressed that multiple factors, like exorbitant ticket prices, not enough publicity, and lack of active involvement of clubs, might have resulted in the outcome.
Moreover, Cecile Landi expressed that having both men and women compete on the same day could help the event become more entertaining.
"Prices are too high, not enough publicity, clubs near aren’t involved enough…. I think if the men and women would compete at the same time it would make it more entertaining as well!" she wrote.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.