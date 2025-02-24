Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts as Georgia Gymnastics achieves major milestone for first time since 2020

Simone Biles' former head coach, Cécile Canqueteau-Landi, recently reacted to Georgia GymDogs' triumphs as they achieved one of their biggest milestones since 2020. Canqueteau-Landi is currently the co-head coach of the gymnastics team, along with Ryan Roberts.

Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and her husband Laurent Landi joined the World Champions Centre in 2017 and personally coached one of the greatest gymnasts, Simone Biles. Under her tutelage, Biles achieved six Olympic medals and three world all-around titles.

Recently, the No. 12 GymDogs clinched a new season-best score of 197.350 against the No. 8 Missouri Tigers. By doing so Georgia broke into the top 10 for the first time since 2020, placing fifth in the SEC and ninth in the nation. The new co-head coach recently shared the latest successes of the team on her Instagram story and mentioned:

“So proud of this team ♥️🖤”

Cécile Canqueteau-Landi's story - Source: via @cecilelandi on Instagram

Canqueteau-Landi was named the 2024 USA Gymnastics Coach of the Year for her contribution to the women’s artistic gymnastics. Along with eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, she also trained prominent individuals such as Alyssa Baumann, Jordan Chiles, and Madison Kocian. Canqueteau-Landi was a former artistic gymnast who participated in the 1996 Summer Olympics.

She attended the University of the Mediterranean and also coached at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy from 2007 to 2017 as per the Georgia GymDogs. Canqueteau-Landi, along with her husband, was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Simone Biles reflects on mental health and her comeback with the help of her coaches

Cécile Canqueteau-Landi at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - Source: Getty

Simone Biles has become one of the most decorated gymnasts with multiple accolades under her name, including 30 World Championship medals. Biles withdrew from some events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to her mental health concerns but still secured two medals from two events. She shared her thoughts on her journey, reflecting on the significant role played by her coaches in making her return to the sport.

“Three years ago, I never thought I'd step foot on a gymnastics floor again just because of everything that had happened. But with the help of Cecile and Laurent (Landi), I got back in the gym and worked really hard, mentally and physically. Even this morning at 7 a.m., I saw my therapist. So just making sure I'm mentally well, I think you see that out on the competition floor,” she said [via AP Newsroom].

Biles, through her thoughts, reflected on the supportive and nurturing role played by both Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Laurent Landi. She further expressed the importance of mental health and how it reflects her success during her competitions. In 2016, Biles won the all-around gold medal at the Pacific Rim Championships.

