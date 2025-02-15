Simone Biles' former coach Cécile Landi reacts to Georgia GymDogs' first victory against Arkansas Razorbacks since 2022 season

The former coach of Simone Biles, Cécile Landi, shared her reaction to the No. 11 Georgia GymDogs winning against the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks. The last win the Georgia Gymnastics had against Arkansas was in the 2022 season.

Cécile and her husband Laurent Landi coached Biles at the World Champions Centre. Landi is the long-time head coach of Biles, who has won several prestigious accolades in the history of gymnasts. She is now the head coach of Georgia GymDogs gymnastics with Ryan Roberts. She recently shared her reaction to the GymDogs' notable win against the Arkansas Razorbacks with two heart emojis.

Screenshot of Cécile Canqueteau-Landi's Instagram Story | Credits - IG/cecilelandi

With Landi, Biles won four medals, including three gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. She also coached Biles to three World Titles. Overall, the 27-year-old has eleven Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

Landi was a French gymnast who started her passion for the sport at a very young age. She was trained under Club Gymnastique Saint-Giniez, which was a renowned gymnastics club located in the Canton of Marseille—Saint-Giniez, Côte d'Azur region of France.

She was also selected for the Summer Olympics in 1996. Her first major competition was the 1994 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which took place in Dortmund, Germany. After competing in many international competitions, Landi retired from elite gymnastics in 1999.

Simone Biles shared her positive thoughts on Cécile Landi embracing new coaching role

Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Simone Biles at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023. - Source: Getty

In 2022, Simone Biles was honoured by the Presidential Medal of Freedom and also became the most decorated gymnast in the history of World Championships. Biles is coached by Cécile Landi, who has recently taken a new role with the University of Georgia gymnastics team as the new co-head coach. She shared her positive thoughts on Landi’s new position via the Olympics.

“Congratulations, Cecile. I can't think of a more deserving person. Can't wait to see what the future holds for UGA Gymnastics! Y'all are in GREAT hands!”

Landi also shared:

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to be the new co-head coach of the GymDogs with Ryan. I am looking forward to work with team in the near future! I would like to thank Josh Brooks, Stephanie Ransom, the entire UGAA staff for this opportunity.”

The head coach of Georgia GymDogs also acknowledged the sport and appreciated the opportunities that came her way throughout her career. Furthermore, she shared that her experiences have helped her in becoming an acclaimed coach.

