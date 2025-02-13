Simone Biles makes her feelings known as former coach Laurent Landi shares latest update

Simone Biles reacted as her coach Laurent Landi paid a special visit to Legacy Gymnastics for an insightful day, sharing his knowledge with the budding gymnasts. Biles trained under Cecile and Laurent Landi from 2017 to 2024.

Biles, who won four Olympic medals to extend her tally to 11 at the Paris Olympics, trained under Aimee Boorman before resorting to the Landi couple at her parents-made gym, World Champions Center. Under their tutelage, the greatest gymnasts of all time amassed 13 World gold medals and six Olympic medals in the Tokyo and Paris editions.

Following the Paris Games, co-head coach Cecile Landi bid goodbye to WCC and joined the Georgia women's gymnastics team in the NCAA. In December 2024, her husband Laurent Landi also left WCC with heartfelt goodbyes from his trainees.

In a recent Instagram post, the Frenchman was seen posing with the Legacy Gymnastics coaches and gymnasts, as he visited the facility for imparting knowledge and encouraging the budding gymnasts. Landi captioned his post:

"Thank you to Legacy Gymnastics for having me! I enjoyed sharing my passion and knowledge with your amazing staff and athletes! #laurentlandiconsulting."

Simone Biles, in awe of his former coach engaging in an experience like that, shared the post in her Instagram story and wrote:

"Laurent is a gym god!!!"

In an interview from 2021, Simone Biles shared how the Landis could comprehend her state of mind when she didn't feel like it. They used to stop training and send her back home to relax and rest.

“Gymnastics is supposed to be your safe place, but some days it wasn't. They understood that. So, to keep me safe, they’d just say, ‘You need a mental break. Just go home and relax,'” Biles said.

Though the American faced a harrowing setback at the Tokyo Olympics because of 'twisties', she received unending support from her coaches during the tough days.

Laurent Landi once weighed in on training Simone Biles ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Landi has been through Simone Biles' highs and lows and contributed the most to make her the phenomenon she is today. However, Cecile Landi once revealed that Biles wouldn't have tasted success had she been born in France since there, the athletes are put in a box.

"An athlete like Simone would never have reached her full potential in France. Because she would have been put aside because she didn’t fit that box," the Frenchman said.

Landi then noted how the coaching couple adapted themselves to Biles' patterns and let her unfurl her prowess on the mat.

"“We’re not always right. If you do your own way all the time, you will hurt the majority of the athletes. Maybe one will survive and will be an amazing person, amazing athlete but the (other) 90%, they will be broken. ... We had to adjust to Simone, otherwise we would have broke her," the Frenchman said.

Biles' eponymous docuseries 'Simone Biles Rising' has covered Cecile and Laurent Landi's take on training the gymnast and how they witnessed her mental setbacks upfront.

