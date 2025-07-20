"Proud of you"- Simone Biles sends support to U.S. Classic participants including Joscelyn Roberson

Simone Biles has shared her words of support for the US gymnasts participating in the US Gymnastics championship in August. While the sixteen-year-old Texan Claire Pease took the opportunity and won the US Classic title, the 2024 Paris Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson made the final team.With Olympic gymnasts like Sunisa Lee and Biles on an indefinite break and UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles focusing on collegiate gymnastics, the US Classics gave way to the new generation of gymnasts. From Claire Pease to Simone Rose and Joscelyn Roberson, several new faces are gunning to make their mark. Claire Pease won the US Classic senior all-around title, scoring a 54.600 with Rose and Roberson behind her with 54.200 and 53.250.Simone Biles shared her words of encouragement for the finest performers of the US Classics on her Instagram story and wished them the best for the upcoming Championships. &quot;proud of you girls 🤍 good luck at championships!&quot;Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles/ig)Hezly Rivera, a member of the 2024 Paris Olympic gold-medal team, entered the 2025 U.S. Classic with high expectations but delivered a disappointing all-around performance, finishing 12th overall with a score of 51.500Simone Biles joined other international athletes to celebrate Mandela DayUS Gymnastics legend Biles joined the other international athletes on the occasion of Mandela Day, celebrating the legacy of the political activist and humanitarian Nelson Mandela. Biles joined former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic, Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt, popular footballer Robert Lewandowski, and many other athletes in sharing the words and legacy and reciting the speech that he gave. In an Instagram post by Laureus Sports, they shared Mandela's impact and also celebrated 25 years of Laureus.&quot;Athletes have the power to change the world. On Mandela Day, leading athletes recite our first patron’s iconic speech from the 2000 Laureus Awards and reflect on Nelson Mandela’s sporting legacy. Celebrating 25 years of Laureus.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInternational athletes, including Simone Biles, Sachin Tendulkar, Novak Djokovic, and Usain Bolt, remembered Mandela, recited his iconic address while emphasizing the significance of sports in the world.&quot;Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination.”Nelson Mandela recited his iconic speech at the 2000 Laureus Sports Award. The same year, USA tennis legend Serena Williams won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.