  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles
  • "Proud of you"- Simone Biles sends support to U.S. Classic participants including Joscelyn Roberson

"Proud of you"- Simone Biles sends support to U.S. Classic participants including Joscelyn Roberson

By Shantnu Dobhal
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:18 GMT
2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty
2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty

Simone Biles has shared her words of support for the US gymnasts participating in the US Gymnastics championship in August. While the sixteen-year-old Texan Claire Pease took the opportunity and won the US Classic title, the 2024 Paris Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson made the final team.

Ad

With Olympic gymnasts like Sunisa Lee and Biles on an indefinite break and UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles focusing on collegiate gymnastics, the US Classics gave way to the new generation of gymnasts. From Claire Pease to Simone Rose and Joscelyn Roberson, several new faces are gunning to make their mark. Claire Pease won the US Classic senior all-around title, scoring a 54.600 with Rose and Roberson behind her with 54.200 and 53.250.

Simone Biles shared her words of encouragement for the finest performers of the US Classics on her Instagram story and wished them the best for the upcoming Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"proud of you girls 🤍 good luck at championships!"
Screenshot of Simone Biles&#039; Instagram story (@simonebiles/ig)
Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles/ig)

Hezly Rivera, a member of the 2024 Paris Olympic gold-medal team, entered the 2025 U.S. Classic with high expectations but delivered a disappointing all-around performance, finishing 12th overall with a score of 51.500

Ad

Simone Biles joined other international athletes to celebrate Mandela Day

US Gymnastics legend Biles joined the other international athletes on the occasion of Mandela Day, celebrating the legacy of the political activist and humanitarian Nelson Mandela.

Biles joined former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic, Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt, popular footballer Robert Lewandowski, and many other athletes in sharing the words and legacy and reciting the speech that he gave. In an Instagram post by Laureus Sports, they shared Mandela's impact and also celebrated 25 years of Laureus.

Ad
"Athletes have the power to change the world. On Mandela Day, leading athletes recite our first patron’s iconic speech from the 2000 Laureus Awards and reflect on Nelson Mandela’s sporting legacy. Celebrating 25 years of Laureus."
Ad

International athletes, including Simone Biles, Sachin Tendulkar, Novak Djokovic, and Usain Bolt, remembered Mandela, recited his iconic address while emphasizing the significance of sports in the world.

"Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination.”

Nelson Mandela recited his iconic speech at the 2000 Laureus Sports Award. The same year, USA tennis legend Serena Williams won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

About the author
Shantnu Dobhal

Shantnu Dobhal

A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications