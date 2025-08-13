“Proud of you” - Skye Blakely receives support from Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera & others after Worlds team selection on elite return

Skye Blakely has made a remarkable return to elite gymnastics just a year after rupturing her Achilles tendon at the 2024 Olympic Trials. Her strong performance at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships earned her a place on the U.S. Senior National Team, keeping her in contention for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 to 25. Fellow gymnasts Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, and others celebrated Blakely’s inspiring comeback.The Xfinity U.S. Championships took place from August 7 to 10 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Although her first day didn’t go as planned, she bounced back on the second day, recording the highest scores on uneven bars and balance beam. She tied with Olympic gymnast Hezly Rivera for the gold on uneven bars and claimed silver on balance beam.After the championships, Skye Blakely reflected on making the team again, writing:“National bars champion, beam silver medalist, and now an 8x national team member!! Truly blessed and full of gratitude!! So thankful for everyone who has believed in me!! I’m so happy to be back! 🫶🏽 Isaiah 43:19✨” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFellow gymnasts shared their admiration for Skye Blakely's impressive comeback.Olympic gymnast Hezly Rivera commented:“You’re so cool. I am so proud of you.”Two-time Olympian Jade Carey added:“You are amazing!!”U.S. gymnast Kayla DiCello wrote:“So incredibly proud of you,”Paris Olympic alternate Leanne Wong also joined:“So incredibly proud! 🥰♥️”Screenshot of comments (IG/@skyeblakely)The 2025 senior national team members include Blakely, Dulcy Caylor, Jayla Hang, Gabrielle Hardie, Claire Pease, Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, Simone Rose, Ashlee Sullivan, and Tiana Sumanasekera.Skye Blakely shares her 2028 Los Angeles Olympic plansSkye Blakely has faced major setbacks in her Olympic dreams in both 2021 and 2024 due to injuries. In 2021, while contending for the Tokyo Olympics, she tore an elbow ligament during warm-ups at the U.S. Olympic Trials, ending her bid for the Games. In 2024, Blakely suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon while training on the floor exercise at the U.S. Olympic Trials for Paris, forcing her to withdraw just before the competition.As the Los Angeles Games approach in three years, Blakely shared:“[The Olympics] are something that I know is there, but it’s not something I think about every single day. It’s definitely my biggest long-term goal, but I’m just trying to take it one day at a time, especially getting back healthy… Just taking each year and getting a little bit better, adding a little more difficulty until it’s the Olympic year again,” she said, via Olympics.com.The 2025 U.S. Championships marked Skye Blakely’s return to the elite scene since her injury at the 2024 Olympic Trials. After the setback, she focused on collegiate gymnastics, making her debut with the Florida Gators in January 2025. As a freshman, she delivered a standout performance on uneven bars, recording a career-best 9.95 at the Southeastern Conference Championships.