Full list of members who qualified for 2025 U.S. Women's Senior National Team ft: Hezly Rivera and Skye Blakely

The 2025 US Gymnastics Championships featured some thrilling showdowns among the elite women gymnasts, who have earned a spot on the Senior National Team and are now preparing to add their names to the World Championships roster. The Xfinity US Championships were underway from August 7 to August 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Hezly Rivera, the youngest member of the Golden Girls team at the Paris Olympics, was a force to be reckoned with. She clinched four podiums, echoing her performances at the 2024 US Olympic trials that qualified her for her first Games in the French Capital.
World medalists Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong also showcased their prowess and trailed Rivera in the all-around standings.
Full list of gymnasts in the US women's senior national team
Here's a detailed look at the female gymnasts who locked their spots on the National team after the four-day event.
Skye Blakely
Skye Blakely hasn't had a smooth career trajectory as she missed making two back-to-back Olympic teams due to injuries. She hurt her Achilles tendon in 2024 and sat out of the mat for the following months until making her comeback at the collegiate level.
With the World Championships on her mind, Blakely graced the mat but faulted in two routines on the opening night. She recorded the highest scores on uneven bars and balance beam on the second night and tied with Hezly Rivera for the gold in the overall bars standings with a score of 27.600. She clinched silver in the beam with 27.85.
Hezly Rivera
Rivera, the Olympic gold medalist, topped the scoreboard at the US Gymnastics Championships. She clinched gold in the all-around with 112.000, the uneven bars with 27.600, the balance beam with 28.350, and the floor routine with 28.200.
Rivera was in a tough spot as Olympic alternate Leanne Wong surged to the lead on the final day. However, her final execution on the floor, featuring tumbles and dismount, catapulted her to the top.
Joscelyn Roberson
Joscelyn Roberson was sidelined from the 2023 World Championships due to an injury and took a trip to the Paris Olympics as a travelling alternate. Amid balancing her collegiate career with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Roberson made waves at the Nationals, finishing third in the all-around with 109.600. Roberson trailed Rivera in the floor exercise, scoring 27.9.
Leanne Wong
Leanne Wong, also an Olympic women's team travelling alternate alongside Roberson, kept the Olympic gold medalist on her toes throughout. It was not until the final floor routine that the Gators athlete trailed in second in the all-around with 111.200. Wong earned first place in the vault with 28.175 and third in the uneven bars with 27.5.
Dulcy Caylor
Dulcy Caylor, who helped the US women's gymnastics team to the gold at the 2025 Pan American Championships, finished eighth in the all-around with 106.7. She tied with Jayla Hang on the balance beam with 27.75, thus punching a ticket to the senior women's national team.
Jayla Hang
Jayla Hang was a dominant force at the 2025 Pan American Championships - gold in the team and all-around, silver in the uneven bars, balance beam, and floor, and bronze in the vault. At the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, the 17-year-old finished sixth in the all-around with 107.65 and third in the balance beam with 27.75.
Gabrielle Hardie
Hadie, who also represented the US at the 2025 Pan American and earned three podiums, narrowly missed the top three in the floor exercise, scoring 27.75. She was seventh in the all-around standings with 106.85.
Claire Pease
Claire Pease made her senior debut at the 2025 Winter Cup, where she place first on the balance beam. At the recently concluded Nationals, she was tenth in the all-around table with 105.55 but second on the vault with 27.
Simone Rose
The three-time gold medalist at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships, Simone Rose, finished fifth in the all-around with 107.9.
Ashlee Sullivan
Ashlee Sullivan, the 2025 Winter Cup all-around champion, trailed Roberson in fourth in the all-around competition, scoring 107.95. She also earned a third-place finish in the floor exercise with 27.8.
Tiana Sumanasakera
Tiana Sumanasakera, the four-time gold medalist at the Pan American Championships, clinched a ninth-place finish in the all-around with 105.95.