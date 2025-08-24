"Queer people can't win this fight for inclusion and acceptance alone"- Nikki Hiltz gets candid on backlash while promoting their initiative

American middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz took to social media to share a strong message on LGBTQ+ rights as well as their fundraiser event, the Pride 5K. Hiltz, who came out as an open non-binary and transgender athlete in 2021, hosts the Pride 5K alongside their partner, Emma Gee. Hiltz has faced a lot of backlash for their advocacy for trans inclusion in sports as well as their identity as a transgender and nonbinary athlete.

Nikki Hiltz gained recognition for their performances at the National Championships over the years, winning the 1500m event three years in a row. Hiltz is now a four-time national champion and also competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Hiltz recently competed at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on August 22, where they placed first in the 1500m with a time of 3:55.94.

In stories shared on Instagram, Hiltz shared a strong message on transgender and LGBTQ+ rights, responding to the backlash they faced.

"Queer people can't win this fight for inclusion and acceptance alone. We need your help. Fighting oppression isn't a spectator sport - good allies don't just stand in the crowd and cheer queer people on. They are in the stadium, down on the track, in the comment sections, wading in the fight with us. "

"If you're looking for a small way to show your allyship and support and uplift the LGBTQ+ community you can sign up for the @pride5k. It's a race my partner Emma Gee and I put on every October to raise money for queer nonprofits and to show that queer and trans people belong everywhere we decide to be!"

Still taken from Hiltz's Instagram (Source: @nikkihiltz/Instagram)

Nikki Hiltz also recently competed at the Silesia Diamond League meeting, where they finished fourth in the 1500m. Their win at Brussels marked their first ever Diamond League win.

Nikki Hiltz: "Diamond League win was huge for my confidence"

Hiltz at the Brussels Diamond League - Source: Getty

Nikki Hiltz shared their reaction after winning the 1500m event at the Brussels Diamond League meeting. In an interview after the event, Hiltz said they were looking forward to the World Championships and stated that the victory was a big boost for their confidence. (1:42 onwards)

"Yeah, I mean I'm just excited to just be in enough of them to figure it out. A Diamond League win is huge for my confidence and like why not go for it? I think the Diamond League final is good practice to just see what happens when you put your nose in it. I'm excited for next weekend and then excited for worlds."

Nikki Hiltz is set to compete in the Diamond League finals in Zurich, which run from August 27 to August 28.

