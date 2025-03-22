Quincy Wilson makes his feelings known on massive support from fans as he gears up for his final indoor race of the season

After an impressive start to his 2025, Quincy Wilson is now gearing up for his last indoor race of the season. As he prepares to compete at the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals, the youngster recently made his feelings known about the massive support he receives from fans.

Wilson first made waves in the world of track and field in March 2024, when he clocked a World U18 record of 45.76s in the 400m distance. A few months later, the 17-year-old competed at the US Olympic Trials, where he broke his own world record in the semifinals, and finally finished sixth in the finals. As a result, he was named to the 4x400m relay team for the Paris Olympics, where he became the youngest track and field Olympic champion in history.

Currently, Quincy Wilson is competing at the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals in the 4x200m event with his Bullis teammates. As the runner prepares for his final indoor race of the year, he shared a glimpse of fans showing their support for him, posting a video of people in a car cheering for him on his Instagram story. He captioned the video,

“Love the support.”

Via Wilson's Instagram story

Quincy Wilson outlines his goals for 2025

Wilson in action at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

After his incredible performances last year, Quincy Wilson kicked off his 2025 season with the 500m race at the Virginia Showcase, where he finished second in the finals.

Wilson went on to race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, clinching the win in the 400m in a time of 45.66, setting yet another age group world record. Since then, the 17-year-old finished fourth in the 600m at the Millrose Games, and fifth in the 400m at the USA Indoor Championships.

On March 17, Quincy Wilson and his Bullis teammates competed at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, where they set a new high school record in the 4x400m relays.

Looking ahead to the rest of his season, the Olympic champion outlined his simple goals for 2025, telling Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway in an appearance on the ‘Beyond the Records' podcast (at 37:43),

“I just want to run fast. That's my goal, to stay healthy mentally, stay healthy physically.”

Quincy Wilson is currently in action at the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals with his Bullis teammates. Competing in the 4x200m event, the team sailed through their heats, setting a national record of 1:24.64s. Wilson and Co. will return to the track on Saturday, March 22 for their relay finals.

