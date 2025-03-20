Quincy Wilson gets emotional as he gifts precious varsity jacket after double gold medal victory

Quincy Wilson got emotional when he gifted a jacket to his grandmother, a few days after his victory at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. The American won two gold medals in the 400m and the 4x400m relay.

Wilson showcased his dominance in the 400m dash by standing atop the podium after recording 45.71s and surpassing his meet record. He bested Andrew Salvodon, who claimed a second-place finish by clocking a personal best of 45.84s. Along with this, he won another gold medal in the 4x400m relay race, where he and his team set a new national record of 3:09.44.

Wilson had the upper hand in the 400m dash as he made a fast start in the race, allowing him to stay in front until the end. This was one of his most exceptional performances, as he claimed the victory despite running with a fever.

Shortly after this, the American got emotional as he gifted a precious New Balance varsity jacket to his grandmother. He uploaded a video of it on his Instagram story, where his grandmother was seen constantly smiling while putting on the jacket while Wilson was lovingly staring at her. Showcasing his emotions, he added two emoticons in the caption that read:

"🥺🥺"

Wilson's Instagram story

Wilson also competed at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he won a gold medal in the 400m race after recording 45.66s.

Quincy Wilson revealed his health struggles ahead of his double-gold medal victory

Quincy Wilson solidified his place in the sport with his latest performance at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. Shortly after this, a clip of him in the post-match interview was shared by FloTrack on Instagram, where he opened up about suffering from the flu last week. Along with this, he also revealed that he went there with no practice and just wanted to run.

"What I will say is I'm so blessed to come out here. I had the flu last week. And I honestly came out here with no practice. I came out here and just wanted to run, and I knew god would get me around this track. That's what I did, and I'm blessed that I was able to come out here," said Quincy Wilson.

This video's caption read:

"This dude special. 👑.Bullis superstar @_quincy_wilson discusses battling the flu the week before to only set a Meet Record in the 400m (45.71) and National Record in the 4x400 Relay (3:09.44) at the #newbalancenationals."

Following this, Quincy Wilson extended his gratitude toward god, faith, and his parents, stating that he couldn't have done it without them.

