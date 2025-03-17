"Came out here with no practice"- Quincy Wilson gets real about struggles with health before latest double-gold medal winning performance

Quincy Wilson claimed his third straight victory in the boys' 400 meters at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet. Despite running with a fever, he finished in 45.71 seconds and also set a new national record in the 4x400 relay at 3:09.44

Andrew Salvodon secured second place with a personal best of 45.84 seconds. Wilson got off to a fast start, completing the first 200 meters in 21.34 seconds, which gave him an early advantage in the race.

Wilson kept his lead even as Salvodon tried to catch up. His fast start made a big difference, allowing him to stay in front until the end. Wilson’s record-breaking win and three straight titles showed that he is one of the top young sprinters in high school track.

During a post-game interview with Milesplit on March 16, 2025, the 17-year-old spoke about his achievement. A clip from the interview was later shared on Instagram, accompanied by a caption:

"This dude special. 👑.Bullis superstar @_quincy_wilson discusses battling the flu the week before to only set a Meet Record in the 400m (45.71) and National Record in the 4x400 Relay (3:09.44) at the #newbalancenationals."

During the interview, Quincy Wilson said:

"What I will say is I'm so blessed to come out here. I had the flu last week. And I honestly came out here with no practice. I came out here and just wanted to run, and I knew god would get me around this track. That's what I did, and I'm blessed that I was able to come out here"

Later in the interview, Quincy Wilson said his coach, Joe, didn’t plan to put him in the race at first. But he worked hard in practice and asked for a chance to prove himself. In the end, he was grateful for the opportunity to run.

Quincy Wilson reflects on faith, family, and hard Work following his win at New Balance Nationals Indoor

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

During a post-game interview with Milesplit on March 16, 2025, Quilcy Wilson expressed his gratitude for the victory at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet. The interviewer asked him:

"Can you just talk about your support system coming in today?" (0:14 onwards)

The champion responded:

"I couldn't have done it without my lord, Jesus Christ. I couldn't have done it without my mom. Just a hard work and harder hard hours. My dad also being there as well. Just my mom lately, since we can't really practice outside because it's super cold. She'll take me and just take me anywhere.I say, Mom, can we just go to the track? And she'll be there."

Wilson has kept up his winning streak since the 2024 Paris Olympics. He helped Team USA win gold in the 4x400m relay heats, running a split of 47.27 seconds. Although he did not compete in the final, he earned a gold medal for his role in the qualifying race.

