17-year-old Quincy Wilson leaves his teammates in splits as he reveals celebration plans after winning National Championships

Olympic champion Quincy Wilson had a fantastic campaign at the New Balance Nationals Indoors, winning the 400m and 4x400m relay titles. After the meet, the runner revealed his hilarious plans for celebrating his victories, leaving his relay teammates in splits.

Wilson started his campaign at the Nationals with the individual 400m race. The 17-year-old cruised through his first round with a time of 46.55. In the finals, he put up an incredible performance, clocking a meet-record of 45.71s for the win. Up next, the American competed in the 4x400m relay with his Bullis teammates, clocking a 45.94s in the anchor leg to lead them to the title. The team's collective time of 3:09.44 marks a new national high school record.

After his victory in the 4x400m relay, Quincy Wilson revealed his plans for celebrating his success. Speaking to MileSplit, the youngster revealed the two things he was going to be doing to reward himself for his performance, saying,

“I'm going to sleep and I'm playing 2K.”

Quincy Wilson reveals why he enjoys competing at the New Balance Nationals

Wilson at the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)

For Quincy Wilson, the New Balance Nationals Indoors, held at the TRACK in Boston, has always yielded great performances. In 2024, he won the 400m title at the event, clocking a high school record of 45.76s.

Earlier this year, the youngster competed in the same venue during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and lowered his own high school record to 45.66s.

After successfully defending his 400m national title in 2025, Wilson revealed why he enjoys competing at the TRACK. Talking to Citius Magazine, he highlighted the great atmosphere of the venue, saying,

“It's just a great atmosphere. When I came in here, ran (the) New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, it was a great atmosphere. I just feel like this stadium and everything, it gets everybody hyped up. I couldn't have done it without the supporters though because they were really hyped. They were getting me hyped up, I heard all different types of things, people were saying different things. I was getting hyped up. It's a great atmosphere and New Balance Nationals (are) something I always look forward to.”

For Quincy Wilson, 2025 has been a strong season overall. He opened his year at the Virginia Showcase in January, where he came second in the 400m. He then went on to win the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, before placing fourth at the Millrose Games, and fifth at the USA Indoor Championships.

