Quincy Wilson focused on improving after bettering his own U18 world record at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

American track athlete Quincy Wilson shared her thoughts after winning the 400m race at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Wilson clocked a run time of 45.66 seconds, creating a new American high school as well as a U18 world record in the distance.

Fellow American Will Sumner finished second in 46.27 seconds while Trinidad and Tobago athlete Jereem Richards bagged the third position after clocking 46.49 seconds.

Following the conclusion of his race, Wilson was asked about this particular number of records in his career (via realtalkwithtee's Instagram handle):

"I am tired, I don't even know, couldn't even tell you," he replied.

"It was some things that I gotta change a lot but the time was good. So, I am gonna go the lab and work on a couple of things," Wilson added.

Trending

This was Wilson's second event in the 2025 season after the Virginia Showcase, where he finished second in the 500m short track race. Additionally, he helped his side win the 4x400m mixed short relay during the competition.

Quincy Wilson shares lessons he derived after his loss at the 2025 Virginia Showcase

Quincy Wilson running the Men's 400m race in Boston during the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image via: Getty Images)

Quincy Wilson opened up about the thoughts derived after losing in the 500m short track in the Virginia Showcase. Bayside's Andrew Salvoden clocked a run time of 1:00.49 to win the event while Wilson managed 1:02.49.

After winning the Boston event on Sunday, January 2, Wilson claimed he learned many lessons from the Virginia event, and the loss made him hungrier. He said (via Flotrack, 1:02 onwards):

"I learned a lot of lessons coming into it but I just get to get more hungry, it made me more hungry. I just got to keep working and get hungry that's all. "

Further sharing his experience of running with pro athletes at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Wilson said:

"It felt great being in an environment, usually when I first started running, my heart started beating but now like you adjust and now like the other pros inviting me in."

Following the 2025 Boston event, Quincy Wilson will also feature at the Millrose Games, where he will compete over the 600m distance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback