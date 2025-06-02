Quincy Wilson reacts as he gets stormed by fans during Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 

Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts as he was stormed by fans in Franklin Field in Philadelphia during Grand Slam Track. The 17-year-old had come to watch the race and received a lot of love from fans who came up to him to ask for pictures and autographs.

The Philadephia edition of Grand Slam Track featured an incredible line-up of athletes which included Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mellisa Jefferson, Gabby Thomas and Josh Kerr among others. Olympic gold medalist Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone opted to go out of her comfort zone and compete in the 100m as well as the 100m hurdles in Philadelphia.

Quincy Wilson was among the spectators at the event and even had the opportunity to meet the legendary athlete Michael Johnson. After the conclusion of the event, a huge number of fans came together to meet Quincy Wilson. They extended posters to get the Olympic gold medalist's autograph as well as took selfies while striking a brief conversation.

Wilson thanked his fans for their massive support with a short note on his offical Instagram account and shared a video from the event.

"Thanks for all the support @grandslamtrack❤️" he wrote.

Wilson reacts to the fan's support | Instagram@_quincy_wilson

Quincy Wilson opens up about inspiring young kids with his pursuits on the track

Quincy Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts about inspiring the younger generation with his incredible pursuits on the track during his recent visit to Tulip Grove Elementary School. The Americna athlete shared that it felt incredible to return to the school and see the students have a smile on their faces.

Wilson shared that it is one of his biggest goals to create an impact on the upcoming generation and leave behind a legacy with a message that there is nothing which can't be achieved.

"Feels amazing to coming back to the school and seeing the kids having a big smile on their face. I feel like that is my big goal at the end of the day. It's really not to get the gold medals and keep winning, put a legacy on this sport and letting the kids know they can do something they can't do," he said.

He urged the kids to never be bound by limits and work hard towards their goals.

"Stay focussed, never put limits on yourself. There are so many things that can happen. Honestly, staying focused on what you want to do, don't get put into the crowd everybody wants you to. Stay focused on what you want to do and sky is the limit," he added.

Quincy Wilson hoped to continue to put forward incredible performances and inspire people with his relentless pursuits on the track.

