Quincy Wilson receives high praise from Colorado HC Deion Sanders following record-breaking run at U.S. Olympic Trials 2024

Quincy Wilson is only rising high in stature as the 2024 outdoor season progresses. From a relatively unknown 16-year-old high school in January, he is just one race away from qualifying for the sport's biggest stage at the Paris Olympics 2024.

As he inches closer to the dream, he is earning high praise from some of the biggest sportspersons of the world, the latest being two-time Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders.

Wilson first caught the spotlight in March 2024 after breaking the US High School 400m record at the New Balance Nationals in 45.76s. The 16-year-old registered the fastest 400m split in high school history at the Penn Relays, pushing his team from a losing position to first place.

Despite suffering an injury later, he lowered his personal best to 45.13s at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor days before the Olympic trials kicked off. Wilson took the Hayward Field by storm on Saturday, breaking the 42-year-old U18 world record of Darrel Robinson in 44.66s. He went on to break the record again the next day in 44.59s in the 400m semifinals.

With his record-breaking run, Quincy Wilson qualified for the finals of 400m, earning praise from the sporting legends. Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders was highly impressed with the 16-year-old, showering praise and blessings on him in a post on X.

"God bless this young man Quincy Wilson. You are awesome!!!!!!", he wrote.

Wilson's time of 44.59s was the fourth fastest in the semifinals, earning him a place in the 400m finals. Although he does have tough competition in Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, and Bryce Deadmon, the 16-year-old has the potential to cause an upset.

Even if he does finish outside of the top 3, he still has a chance of making it to the Paris Olympics 2024 as part of mixed 4x400m relay and 4x400m relay teams.

Quincy Wilson also earned a shoutout from Tyreek Hill

If Quincy Wilson manages to finish among the top 6 in the 400m finals, he can be named part of the men's 4x400m relay team for the Paris Olympics 2024. Even if he slips to the top 8, he can make it to the mixed 4x400m relay team. But he won't be eying anything less than the top 3 right now.

Bravery, guts, or whatever, Wilson is a future star, and everyone is acknowledging it. Joining the Colorado HC in praising the 16-year-old was Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, who also had words of praise and encouragement for the Maryland high schooler.

"I don’t see enough people talking Quincy Wilson , bro 16 and out there competing", he stated.

Earlier when Quincy Wilson broke the US High School record in March, reigning world champion Noah Lyles had also heaped praise on the Olympic prospect.