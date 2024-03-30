Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old sophomore from Bullis School, clocked 45.19s at the Florida Relays 2024 on Friday to become the 9th-fastest high-schooler in 400m outdoor history.

Earlier in March, Wilson broke the US high school 400m record at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Track and Field Championships. He clocked an impressive 45.76 seconds to break the 20-year-old mark of Elzie Coleman.

At last year's New Balance nationals, Wilson had clocked 46.76s to win the 400m title. He also clocked 45.87s in the outdoor season at the 2023 U.S. U20 Championships and has now clipped off 0.68s from that time to mark a new personal best in the discipline.

Quincy Wilson clocked 45.19 seconds at the Florida Relays 2024 in his outdoor season opener on March 28. It tied the 16-year-old for the ninth-fastest in high school history, leaving him just seven-hundredths of a second shy of the world record in the age group. The record is held by Jonathan Simms, who clocked the timing last August at the AAU Junior Olympics.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) announced Wilson's record-breaking performance. They wrote:

"16-year-old Quincy Wilson has just smashed his 400m PB at the Florida Relays, clocking 45.19!!!!!! Such an exciting prospect. Making the 4x400m pool for the Paris Olympics definitely isn’t beyond him!"

Expand Tweet

Wilson also surpassed the Olympic qualifying mark for the 400m sprint which is 45.20 seconds. He will be a big favorite to be a part of the USA's 4x400m relay team at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Quincy Wilson receives praise from Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles praises Quincy Wilson

After Wilson's record-breaking performance at the New Balance Indoor Nationals Indoor Track and Field Championships 2024, American sprinting sensation Noah Lyles was left highly impressed with the 16-year-old athlete.

When Wilson broke the U.S. high school 400m record, Citius Magazine announced his achievements on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote:

"45.76!! QUINCY WILSON! U.S. HIGH SCHOOL 400M RECORD. The @Bullis_Track SOPHOMORE IS JUST 16 YEARS OLD! REPEATS AS NEW BALANCE NATIONALS CHAMPION! A STAR! TAKE A BOW, @QuincyWilson5"

Expand Tweet

.Lyles commented under the post that Wilson was going to be a star in the future. He wrote:

"He is HIM!"

Expand Tweet

While Lyles is a sure pick for the Paris Olympics 2024, Wilson will be the name to look out for at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024, which are scheduled from June 21-30 in Eugene.