Quincy Wilson's coach shares first thoughts after Bullis High School finishes second despite 4x400m High School National record

Quincy Wilson's coach shared his thoughts after Bullis High School finished second, despite setting a new national record. Wilson broke the 44-second barrier to lead his team to the second position in the 4x400m relay at the Penn Relays, recording a split timing of 43.99 seconds.

Joe Lee, Wilson's coach at Bullis School, was far from disappointed. He heaped praise on the Bullis High School and Wilson for their incredible performances, as he mentioned,

"Champions do what others refuse to do consistently all throughout the days and the weeks that lead up to the moment. So if you want to be prepared for your moment, make your moment now!"

Wilson, representing Bullis High School, initially found his team trailing in fifth place. However, upon receiving the baton, he ran with incredible speed, propelling Bullis High School from fifth to second position with a time of 3:06.31. They narrowly missed the gold medal, which was won by Kingston College from Jamaica. Remarkably, Bullis High School also shattered the four-decade-old American high school national record set in 1985 by over a minute.

Quincy Wilson will be aiming for a new high at the World Championships, which are scheduled to be held in the month of September at Tokyo.

Quincy Wilson reflects on family and hard work following his victory at New Balance Nationals Indoor

Quincy Wilson talks about hard work and family after winning the New Balance Nationals [Image Source : Getty]

Quincy Wilson began his track season in 2025 on a disappointing note with a loss at the VA Showcase event. However, the teenage sprinter bounced back in time to win big at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet.

When the interviewer asked him about his support system, Wilson replied by saying:

"I couldn't have done it without my lord, Jesus Christ. I couldn't have done it without my mom. Just a hard work and harder hard hours. My dad also being there as well. Just my mom lately, since we can't really practice outside because it's super cold. She'll take me and just take me anywhere.I say, Mom, can we just go to the track? And she'll be there."

Notably, Quincy Wilson participated in the 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics. Though he didn't make it to the final four, he won the gold medal by the virtue of participating in the heats.

