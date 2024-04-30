Quincy Wilson signs with William Morris Endeavor days after clocking the fastest 4x400m split in high school history

Quincy Wilson has recently signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME), a talent agency that offers representation across sectors like entertainment and sports, among others.

On April 27, the Bullis School teenage sensation once again made headlines after registering the quickest 4x400m split in the high school history at the USA's oldest track and biggest track and field competition, Penn Relays 2024. He clocked a remarkable 44.37s split, helping the team to finish first in the heats of the 4x400m and advance to the finals of the High School Boys' 4x400 Championship of America.

Wilson further played a crucial role in guiding his team to earn the bronze medal in the finals of the event as the 16-year-old clocked another sub-45.00s performance during the anchor leg for Bullis School. He recorded a 44.69s split to ensure third place for his team (3:13.10) in the event which saw Kingston College win their third consecutive title in a time of 3:11.86.

WME Sports, which also manages the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, shared the news of Wilson signing a deal with the organization on their Instagram handle and captioned it:

“WME Sports is proud to announce we have signed track & field runner, Quincy Wilson. Wilson recently broke a 20-year-old record in the indoor 400m, posting the fastest time in high school history. The 16-year-old also set a new indoor 500m world record for 18 and under, clocking a 1:01.27. Welcome to the family, Quincy!”

Wilson first rose to prominence during the New Balance National Indoor Championships in March 2024 when he ran 45.76s to break the high school indoor record previously established 20 years ago by Elzie Coleman with a time of 45.92s.

A look into Quincy Wilson’s NIL deals

In September 2023, Quincy Wilson joined New Balance and entered into a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal with one of the world's leading sports footwear and apparel manufacturers. A NIL deal refers to an agreement where college athletes are paid when their names are used for marketing or promotional activities.

With this, Wilson grabbed attention as one of the youngest high school athletes at the age of 15 to ink an NIL agreement with a top sportswear company.

Some of his achievements before signing this deal included winning the 400m short track at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships 2023 with a time of 46.67s in March 2023.