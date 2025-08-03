"Ready to lose my voice" - Katie Ledecky sends emotional reaction as Regan Smith and others honor Lilly King

Katie Ledecky sent an emotional reaction to a surprise tribute video from USA Swimming, celebrating the legendary career of her longtime teammate Lilly King. The video, which featured messages from King’s family, friends, and fellow swimmers, was played ahead of King’s final race at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.Lilly King, who swam the final individual race of her career on Sunday, finished fifth in the women’s 50m breaststroke final. The tribute video highlighted key moments from her decorated journey, featuring messages from her mother, Ginny King, as well as former training teammates Annie Lazor, Cody Miller, and Regan Smith. The tribute was a touching send-off for one of America’s most successful swimmers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatie Ledecky reacted to the video on Instagram, writing:“Say it ain’t so ❤️ Ready to lose my voice and cry all the tears today watching you @_king_lil 🥹”Screenshot of comment IG/@usaswimmingUSA Swimming also posted another Instagram post with a caption that read:Thank you for always being yourself, Lil ❤️ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLedecky commented on the post, adding:👑Screenshot of comments (IG/@usaswimming )The 28-year-old also holds the world record in the 100m breaststroke, which she set at the 2017 World Championships with a time of 1:04.13.Across her Olympic career, Lilly King won a total of six medals, two gold medals in the 4×100m medley relay (Rio 2016 and Paris 2024), one gold in the 100m breaststroke at Rio 2016, and she claimed two silver medals (200m breaststroke and 4×100m medley relay) and one bronze in the 100m breaststroke at Tokyo 2020.Lilly King shared an emotional note, bidding farewell to the sport with a final home meetSingapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 24: Swimming - Source: GettyIn early June 2025, Lilly King announced her retirement from competitive swimming, confirming that the 2025 USA Swimming Toyota National Championships in Indianapolis would be her final meet. She shared an emotional farewell note on Instagram that read:“Well, folks, my time has come. This will be my final season competing. I’m fortunate heading into retirement to be able to say I have accomplished everything I have ever wanted in this sport. I feel fulfilled. That being said, it has always been important to me that my last meet in the US be at the pool that started it all.I have been racing in the IU Natatorium since I was 10 years old. From state meets to NCAAs, Nationals, and anything in between, this pool has been my home. I didn’t quite make it 20 years (only 18) of racing in Indy, but this is as close as I’m going to get! I look forward to racing in front of a home crowd one last time. See you in Indy!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThroughout her career, King earned 13 medals at the World Aquatics Championships, including 11 golds. She is a three-time medalist in the 50m breaststroke at Worlds, winning gold in 2017 and 2019.