Rebeca Andrade turns up the glamor in a red top at Shakira's World Tour event in Brazil

Rebeca Andrade has garnered attention after she shared an update donning an eye-catching red dress while performing a dance routine. The gymnast concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics.

Andrade delivered notable performances at the Paris Games. She bagged four medals, including one gold, two silver, and a bronze. She clinched the gold medal in the floor exercise, where she bested Simone Biles after securing 14.166 points. Following this, she won two silver medals in the vault and the individual all-around events before securing a bronze medal in the team all-around event.

The athlete is in her off-season and is having fun, sharing several updates on social media. Andrade recently attended Colombian singer Shakira's World Tour concert wearing a red and blue outfit. She shared a video on her Instagram story, rocking a stylish red-colored cut-out top paired with denim jeans while doing a trendy dance to a Brazilian song.

Andrade has been spending her downtime doing several fun things, including playing tennis. She recently shared a video on Instagram, where she was seen practicing the sport and successfully hitting all the shots. The post's caption read:

"To melhorando, mas é cada humilhação!😂🎾❤️ "

She also reunited with Simone Biles at the VTEX Connect NYC event, where both gymnasts hugged each other after reuniting.

Rebeca Andrade received the GQ Brasil Woman of the Year honor

Rebeca Andrade delivered exceptional performances at the Paris Olympics, winning a medal in each event she competed in. Following the amazing feat of bagging four medals, the gymnast received the prestigious honor of becoming the GQ Brasil Woman of the Year Award in December last year. She gracefully accepted the award while donning a shimmery, see-through grey-coloured dress.

Following the accomplishment, Andrade thanked her close ones, including her coach, family, and teammates. She also spoke about her inspiration, Daiane dos Santos, the first Brazilian gymnast to win a World Championship title.

"Receiving an award like this is very meaningful, a real honor. Many moments come to mind and it is impossible not to thank everyone who is part of this. I did not get here alone. I bring with me those who paved the way in sports so that I could get here, who showed me that I could be whatever I wanted, like Daiane dos Santos. I bring with me my family, who has always been by my side and holding my hand. I bring the Brazilians, who rooted and rooted so much for me. Thank you very much," said Rebeca Andrade.

Rebeca Andrade's Olympic medal tally stands at six - two gold, three silver, and one bronze.

