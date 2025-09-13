"Redemption"- Hunter Woodhall pens heartwarming message for wife Tara as she gears up for World Athletics Championships

Hunter Woodhall recently sent warm regards for his wife and Olympic champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall. The long jumper will be aiming for her first World Championship title in the women's long jump event, the finals of which will be held tomorrow at the National Stadium in Tokyo.Woodhall shared some glimpses from the practice session at the National Stadium in Tokyo, where Davis-Woodhall will be returning after the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. The Paralympic champion also shared a video of Tara Davis-Woodhall warming up in the slideshow on his Instagram profile.Hunter Woodhall wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,&quot;Redemption. Back in stadium that shaped you. I remember watching you compete here in 2021 from Arkansas just wishing I could hold you. Now coming back I am grateful for all the challenges because they shaped the athlete you walked in as today.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWoodhall was referring to Tara Davis-Woodhall's previous experience at the women's long jump finals in Tokyo Olympics, where she finished sixth in the finals. The Paralympic champion wished her best of luck as he added,&quot;You are ready. You are her. Go do what you do best. You’re made for this.&quot;Tara Davis-Woodhall has won big at almost every major athletic tournament, except for the World Championships. Her best performance has been an individual silver medal that she won at the previous edition held in Budapest in 2023.Tara Davis-Woodhall's performances in the 2025 seasonTara Davis-Woodhall's performances this season [Image Source : Getty]Tara Davis-Woodhall has participated in very few events this season. However, the Olympic champion long jumper has maintained her consistency throughout the limited opportunities she availed this year.The 26-year-old long jumper opened her account at the Des Moines Invitational tournament in April 2025. Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal with a best attempt of 6.75m. Her first appearance at the Diamond League came in the Stockholm edition of the tournament, where she jumped to the distance of 7.05m.Tara Davis-Woodhall further improved her mark to 7.07m at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, which also serves as the Eugene leg of the Diamond League. However, her seasonal best came at the USATF Nationals, where she jumped up to the distance of 7.12m overall.Tara Davis-Woodhall had won the gold medal at the World Youth Championships in Cali in 2015. She had also won the gold medal at the Indoor World Championships held in Glasgow last year. It would be interesting to see if she successfully manages to win her maiden outdoor World Championships at Tokyo or not.