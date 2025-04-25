Regan Smith sends word of caution ahead of appearance at TYR Pro Swim Series Florida

Regan Smith suggested that her rivals be careful of her 50m freestyle prowess at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Lauderdale, Florida. Smith was a part of the TYR Pro Series Westmont, where she won the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

Ad

Regan Smith has been among the most promising US swimmers, winning five medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She and her team clocked the fastest times in the 4x100m medley and 4x100m mixed medley, and she also won individual silver medals in the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 200m butterfly. At the 2024 World Cup, Smith swept wins in nine events and continued her excellence at the Short Course World Championships, where she won four golds and broke three world records.

Ad

Trending

Smith made waves at the TYR Pro Series Westmont and is gearing up to take the pool in the next Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ahead of the event, starting April 30, the 23-year-old cautioned her rivals about her 50m freestyle feat in her Instagram story.

"Beware of my 50 free"

Regan Smith issued a warning ahead of the TYR Swim Pro Series; Instagram - @regansmith4

Regan Smith previously held the long-course 200m backstroke world record and currently holds records in 100m backstroke (long-course) and short-course events like the 50 m backstroke, 100 m backstroke, and 200 m backstroke.

Ad

Regan Smith termed herself a 'generational talent' after her Paris Olympic campaign

Smiith at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Smith's second Olympic appearance in the French capital was nothing short of impressive. But alongside her were two other names, Summer McIntosh and Kaylee McKeown, who won four and five medals. In the Unfiltered Waters Podcast in 2024, the double Olympian drew parallels with the aforementioned swimmers and called herself a 'generational talent' for producing such performances at the 2024 Games.

Ad

""So Kaylee and Summer are generational talents and I'm gonna be proud of myself for a moment. I would consider myself one as well, you know? I don't wanna sell myself short anymore and just look at myself as a minor medal winner." (beginning 43:23)

Smith added:

"The performances that I put up were very very good and so I am just like I am past that point in my career where I wanna be better and feel not complacent with what I have done. I don't think there's any wrong with feeling proud of myself and kind of complacent to an extent."

Regan Smith has been coached by the legendary Michael Phelps' long-time coach, Bob Bowman, since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More