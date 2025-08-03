  • home icon
  Regan Smith shares strong message after starring in USA Swimming's remarkable feat amid criticism from Michael Phelps & Ryan Lochte

Regan Smith shares strong message after starring in USA Swimming's remarkable feat amid criticism from Michael Phelps & Ryan Lochte

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 03, 2025 15:43 GMT
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 24: Swimming - Source: Getty
Regan Smith (L) at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Source: Getty

Regan Smith sent out a strong message to Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte after the former swimmers had criticized the performances of the USA athletes at the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Smith, alongside Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske won the gold medal in the Women's 4x100m medley relay.

The team set a world-record time of 3:49.34, with Australia and Canada finishing behind them in second and third respectively.

Phelps and Lochte had expressed their disappointment with Team USA's performances at the World Championships on Instagram, sharing an AI-generated image of a gravestone which read "In loving memory of United States Swimming". Following this, Regan Smith responded after her team's victory:

"USA Swimming is alive and well. 🇺🇸 WR x 🥇Bye Singapore I 🩷 you!!,"
Regan Smith is regarded as one of the best swimmers in the United States. She competes mainly in the backstroke and butterfly events, and has earned multiple accolades competing for the United States. She made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, where she earned three medals, including a silver as part of the 4x100m medley relay team. She also competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won five medals, with two of them being gold.

Smith also competed in multiple other events at the World Aquatics Championships, winning four individual silver medals.

Regan Smith after the Paris Olympics: "Wanted to enjoy the success that I felt for as long as possible"

Smith (L) with the U.S Relay team at Paris - Source: Getty
Smith (L) with the U.S Relay team at Paris - Source: Getty

Regan Smith made her feelings known on taking a break after the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she earned a remarkable five medals. In an interview with Olympics.com, she said:

“I had spent five months on the road living out of a suitcase, and I was exhausted. I just wanted to live for myself and do things on my own time and not be bound down to anyone else's schedule. So I went on vacation with two of my good friends, one of them being [USA teammate] Kate Douglass. And took a big break from swimming. I didn't really touch water for a full month.
“I wanted to play the long game and set myself up well for this next quad and enjoy the success that I felt in Paris for as long as possible.”

Regan Smith contributed to the gold medal victories of the Women's and Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay teams, establishing herself as one of the best swimmers in the world.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
