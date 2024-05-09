Relay All-American honored swimmer Ava Longi announces extension of her NCAA career at Texas Longhorns for fifth-year

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) qualifier Ava Longi has announced to extend a year at Texas as a part of the Texas Longhorns swimming and diving team. She shot to prominence after training at the Longhorns swim & dive facility.

The two-time Big 12s champion completed her senior year (2023-24) at the Texas University.

Ava Longi, who is pursuing Neuroscience at Texas University, took to Instagram to announce her extension and her ambition of becoming a doctor. Her caption read:

"Four years of the Lord’s unending faithfulness and intentionality! Thank you Jesus for doing abundantly more than I could imagine in this place!"

"Surrendering the plans I make for my life to God continues to be really humbling and really fulfilling. And it’s always better than anything I could’ve imagined! I get to spend one more year swimming for the best team in the world @texaswsd, and then pursue my biggest dream of becoming a doctor at @dellmedschool! Hook ‘em for FIVE more years (and forever)!!!!

Ava Longi competed in 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly competitions in her NCAA career thus far. She was also part of the 2024 Big 12s victorious 200 free and 400 free relay teams.

Ava Longi's NCAA career

Ava Longi completed her high school at LBJ Johnson High School in Austin. She not only qualified in the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in four events but ended up bagging gold in all of them, according to Austin American-Statesman. She also won three medals at the 2019 state championships - a gold, a silver and a bronze.

She enrolled at the University of Texas in August 2020 and became part of the Longhorns swim and dive set-up. In her freshman, Ava won the C finals of 50 free and 200 free at the Big 12s Championships.

In the following year as a sophomore, she won 50 free bonus final, 100 free bonus final, and 100 fly bonus final. She was part of the gold-medal-winning teams in the 400 free relay and 200 free relay events at the Big 12 Championships in her junior year, a feat she went on to repeat in her senior year as well.

Ava Longi was awarded Swimmer of the Week honors earlier this year based on her excellent performance at SMU. Ava Longi's best SCY times reads as -

50 free: 21.89s

100 free: 48.25s

100 fly: 51.39s