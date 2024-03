NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024: Schedule Today: athletes in action, start time, live stream details and more | Day 4

The NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024, which began on March 20, will conclude with the last day of the tournament scheduled for March 23, 2024, at the Jack Bauerle Pool at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.

Day 4 of the championships will see the swimmers competing in multiple events like 200-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard breaststroke, 200-yard butterfly, and 1650-yard freestyle. Additionally, the platform diving event is also slated to be held on March 23.

Some of the prominent swimmers to watch out for on Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 are Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Bella Sims, Abigail McCulloh, and Emma Sticklen.

Around 322 athletes, including 281 swimmers and 41 divers are participating in this edition of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships.

Schedule for the Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 (Timings in ET)

The schedule for the Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 is as follows-

Day 4 (March 23, Saturday)

Morning Session

10:00 AM: 200-yard backstroke trials

10:00 AM: 100-yard freestyle trials

10:00 AM: 200-yard breaststroke trials

10:00 AM: 200-yard butterfly trials

10:00 AM: Platform diving trials

Afternoon Session

3:50 PM: 1,650-yard freestyle trials (All but heat of time finals)

Evening Session

6:00 PM: 1,650-yard freestyle finals (Last heat of time finals)

6:00 PM: 200-yard backstroke finals

6:00 PM: 100-yard freestyle finals

6:00 PM: 200-yard breaststroke finals

6:00 PM: 200-yard butterfly finals

6:00 PM: Platform diving finals

6:00 PM: 400-yard freestyle relay finals

Athletes in action on Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024

Here are the athletes who will be in action on Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024-

1,650-yard freestyle

Abigail McCulloh, Aurora Roghair, Ching Hwee Gan, Erica Sullivan, Deniz Ertan, Anna Kalandadze, Emma Weyant, Paige McKenna, Maya Geringer, Madeline Waggoner, Gwenyth Woodbury, Rachel Stege, Dune Coetzee, Mariah Denigan, Genevieve Jorgenson, Hayden Miller, Alyssa Breslin, Alivia Lindorfer, Averee Preble, Liberty Williams, Alexa Reyna, Blair Stoneburg, Cavan Gormsen, Ava Topolewski, Elle Braun, Chase Travis, Emma Hastings, Kate McCarville, Abigail Grottle, Caroline Pennington, Maggie Graves, Eliot Kennedy, Frederica Kizek, Kathryn McCarthy, Anna Moehn, Ella Dyson, Kathryn Shanley

200-yard backstroke

Bella Sims, Isabelle Stadden, Josephine Fuller, Phoebe Bacon, Reilly Tiltmann, Kennedy Noble, Miranda Grana, Catie Choate, Amy Riordan, Caroline Bentz, Paige Hetrick, Ayla Spitz, Natalie Mannion, Krista Marlin, Berit Berglund, Aviv Barzelay, Alex Roberts, Regan Rathwell, Grace Frericks, Madelyn Christman, Rosie Murphy, Bella Pantano, Rye Ulett, Tess Howley, Ali Pfaff, Weronika Gorecka, Kacey McKenna, Mia Motekaitis, Jojo Ramey, Abigail Ahrens, Macky Hodges, Emma Karam, Celia Pulido, Mackenzie McConagha, Elle Caldow, Maggie McGuire, Anya Mostek, Carly Novelline, Morgan Kraus, Ellie Waldrep, Claire Jansen, Ella Menear, Kensley Merritt, Izzy Bradley, Sofia Sartori, Casey Chung, Charli Brown, Justina Kozan, Maddy Gatrall, Emma Kern, Paige Hall, Victoria Raymond, Aris Runnels

100-yard freestyle

Gretchen Walsh, Isabel Ivey, Camille Spink, Jasmine Nocentini, Katharine Berkoff, Stephanie Balduccini, Gabi Albiero, Vasilissa Buinaia, Anna Peplowski, Amy Fulmer, Christiana Regenauer, Micayla Cronk, Kristina Paegle, Minna Abraham, Brooklyn Douthwright, Nicole Maier, Chloe Stepanek, Katherine Zenick, Grace Cooper, Julia Dennis, Lindsay Flynn, Maxine Parker, Eloise Riley, Amy Tang, Erin Gemmell, Lucy Mehraban, Helena Jones, Polina Nevmovenko, Carmen Weiler Sastre, Anicka Delgado, Gigi Johnson, Ava Longi, Teresa Ivan, Sabrina Johnston, Sofia Maksimova, Zita Szoke, Emma Davidson, Claire Newman, Claire Tuggle, Kayla Wilson, Cadence Vincent, Diana Petkova, Ashley Turak, Megan Barnes, Hailey Tierney, Ella Welch, Brady Kendall, Karoline Barrett, Tatum Wall, Abby Carlson, Ieva Maluka, Bella Cothern, Morgan Brophy, Kaitlyn Owens, Nyah Funderburke, Madelyn Christman, Sophie Yendell, Mckenna Stone, Eboni McCarty, Catherine Belyakov, Sloane Reinstein, Maddy Gatrall, Greer Pattison

200-yard breaststroke

Alex Walsh, Mona McSharry, Ella Nelson, Lydia Jacoby, Anna Elendt, Kaitlyn Dobler, Anna Keating, Caroline Bricker, Kaelyn Gridley, Emelie Fast, Emma Weber, Zoie Hartman, Brearna Crawford, Emily Lundgren, Alessia Ferraguti, Abby Arens, Molly Mayne, Katja Pavicevic, Alicia Henry, Christie Chue, Avery Wiseman, Aimee Canny, Josie Panitz, Sabyne Brisson, Kim Emely Herkle, Hannah Brunzell, Maddy Huggins, Mia Cheatwood, Hazal Ozkan, Christiana Williams, Sarah Foley, Zoe Summar, Lexi Rudolph, Abigail Herscu, Dakota Tucker, Ainhoa Martin, Channing Hanley, Bobbi Kennett, Ava DeAngelis, Stasya Makarova, Jocelyn Fisher, Zoe Skirboll, Bridget Engel, Hannah Ownbey, Kathryn Hazle, Lucy Thomas, Skyler Smith, Eva Carlson, Hannah Bach, Devon Kitchel, Henrietta Fangli, Samantha Tadder, Jade Neser, Margaux McDonald, Ruby Howell, Giulia Goerigk, Giulia Carvalho, Callahan Dunn, Fernanda Gomes Celidonio, Meaghan Harnish, Julia Podkoscielny, Joleigh Crye

200-yard butterfly

Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash, Rachel Klinker, Olivia Bray, Lindsay Looney, Lillie Nordmann, Lucy Bell, Hannah Bellard, Charlotte Hook, Greta Pelzek, Lea Polonsky, Martina Peroni, Julia Heimstead, Katelyn Crom, Heidi Smithwick, Abby Harter, Tess Howley, Megan Van Berkom, Edith Jernstedt, Sara Stotler, Dori Hathazi, Betsy Wizard, Zoe Dixon, Olivia Theall, Blanka Bokros, Sofia Sartori, Meghan Lee, Maggie Schalow, Lizzy Cook, Lainy Kruger, Katie Walker, Abby Daniel, Kailia Utley, Nicholle Toh, Jordan Agliano, Eleanor Sun, Taylor Williams, Angie Coe, Campbell Stoll, Kamryn Cannings, Kyra Sommerstad, Ellie Vannote, Victoria Raymond, Paige Maceachern, Grace Sheble, Arielle Hayon, Anna Freed, Tristen Ulett, Gaby Van Brunt, Ava Topolewski, Alivia Lindorfer

Platform diving trials

Elizabeth Kaye, Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Jess Vega, Remi Edvalson, Abigail Sullivan, Aranza Vazquez Montano, Aliyah Watson, Camyla Monroy, Bayleigh Cranford, Tanesha Lucoe, Anna Bradescu, Abigail Farrar, Skyler Liu, Daryn Wright, Lena Hentschel, Else Praasterink, Sophia McAfee, Maycey Vieta, Jaye Patrick, Janie Boyle, Markie Hopkins, Ciara McGing, Ella Roselli, Jenna Sonnenberg, Viviana Del Angel, Jordan Skilken, Montserrat Lavenant, Helle Tuxen, Sarah Carruthers, Michelle McLeod, Maggie Buckley, Chase Farris, Kelsey Clairmont, Nike Agunbiade, Eden Cheng, Melissa Mirafuentes, Holley Waxman, Lauren Burch, Emilie Moore, Kathryn Grant, Savana Trueb, Grace Lee

When and Where to watch the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024?

The live streaming of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 will be available on NCAA.com. ESPN+ will also broadcast the live digital coverage of both preliminary and final sessions from Wednesday to Saturday.

While, the tape-delayed coverage of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships can be found on ESPNU at 7 PM (ET) on March 27, 2024.