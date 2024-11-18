"Religiously in therapy"- Simone Biles opens up about not being affected by Tokyo Olympics horrors while making a comeback in Paris

Simone Biles' career so far has been remarkably unforgettable. However, it has been marked by an unexpected turn once during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when the gymnast withdrew from competing.

During the Tokyo Games, Biles experienced "twisties," a phenomenon that leads to disrupted coordination between a gymnast's mind and body when they are performing an aerial maneuver. Following this, the legendary gymnast remained dormant throughout the 2020 Olympics.

However, in the recently released Netflix docuseries "Simone Biles: Rising," she was seen opening up about her struggles with mental challenges she faced during the intense pressure of the quadrennial competition. America's most decorated female gymnast also reflected on the mental preparation she has gone through to overcome past struggles, highlighting the significance of visualization and her weekly mental therapy sessions.

Biles also expressed her confidence in being prepared better to handle any unforeseen setbacks.

"This morning I had therapy and I did all my visualizations," Biles wrote. "I have done the work, religiously in therapy every Thursday. So I know that wasn't gonna happen again." (17:05 onwards in Simone Biles: Rising episode 4)

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the household gymnast cemented her legacy by clinching four medals, including three gold and one silver medal.

"I’ve hopefully helped so many people" - Simone Biles opens up on her journey of promoting mental health

Simone Biles recently opened up about the positive impact mental therapy and training had on her. She expressed her commitment to staying open and honest about her struggles, especially with mental health.

The multiple-time Olympic medalist highlighted the effect of promoting mental health, stating she has received many supportive messages from people who are inspired by her honesty.

“I’ve always tried to be vulnerable, open, and honest, and I’m gonna continue that conversation because I think it’s really important,” she said. “I’ve hopefully helped so many people. I’ve gotten so many messages. So if I can do that, then that’s what I’m gonna do.” (via Variety.com)

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles secured her second all-around Olympic gold medal after posting a notable score of 59.131 points to surpass Rebeca Andrade and fellow American and Tokyo Games all-around champion Suni Lee, who registered 57.932 and 56.465 points, respectively.

