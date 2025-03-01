"Remember he said I couldn't break the world record?" - Usain Bolt trolls Michael Johnson for claiming he could beat him in a 200m race

Usain Bolt recently shared his thoughts on a past statement made by four-time Olympic medalist Michael Johnson over his 200-meter world record. Bolt reflected on his dominance over the race event and breaking the world record in contrast to Johnson’s statement.

The Jamaican legend has eight Olympic gold medals and 14 medals from the World Championships. Johnson, who is an eight-time World Champion, had shared his views in the past regarding the 200m world record and how Bolt could not surpass his record.

During his recent appearance in the Ready Set Go podcast with former track icons Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, Bolt expressed his views on his supremacy over the 200m and dismissed the statement made by Johnson by breaking the 200m world record at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"I looked at the 200-meter world record as untouchable; that's how I looked at it, facts. When it comes to 200, I don't fear anybody; nobody. I'm ready all the time to go, you know what I mean. Remember he was the one that said I couldn't break the world record?” Bolt shared [1:32:44 onwards].

Usain Bolt continued further,

“Same time I was breaking the world record, remember they had saying, yo come on, man. Might know that would have been different. My levels over 200 m was good but I think because I've worked on my 200 so much craft.”

Bolt holds the world record in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he set the world record in 200m with 19.30 seconds. He broke his record at the 2009 IAAF World Championships by setting 19.19 in 200m in Berlin.

Usain Bolt shares the lessons he learnt from failures during his early career

Usain Bolt 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt is considered one of the most decorated track and field athletes in the history of the sport. He has accumulated numerous feats during his distinguished career and won consecutive Olympic gold medals. During his appearance on the High Performance podcast last year, the track legend reflected on the pivotal lessons he learned from his failures.

“That's what helped me to get better. It's one thing I've learned, if you can be truthful to yourself that's how you get better because a lot of people like to point fingers at others,” Bolt said [16:42 onwards].

Bolt continued,

“They try to find different avenues to say instead of looking at themselves and say 'It's on me, I can do better in this area and that area and to be a better person'. So that's something that I think helped my career to really kickstart.”

The Jamaican track legend highlighted how failures have taught him to self-introspect and move ahead with improvement during the initial stages of his career. To honor his legacy in the sport, Usain Bolt was given the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award four times.

