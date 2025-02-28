"They'd have been chasing tails" - Usain Bolt addresses whether Noah Lyles & Co. would have won medal against him and Justin Gatlin

Usain Bolt recently shared his thoughts on the 100m of the 2012 Olympics in London as he compared it to the 2024 Paris Olympics. He expressed his views on whether Noah Lyles and other athletes would have won a medal in the 2012 final.

Ad

Bolt shared his thoughts on the 2012 London Olympics 100m final while speaking with five-time Olympic medallists Justin Gatlin and former Bahamian sprinter Rodney Green. He mentioned that the 2012 final race was unparalleled as he compared it to the 2024 final that was won by Lyles.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist recently appeared on the “Ready Set Go” podcast and reflected on the iconic moments in track history that took place in the 100m final at the 2012 London Olympics. Bolt shared the athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics would not be able to compete and win a medal if they were in the 2012 final.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“Nobody in that race [2024 final] would have gotten a medal [in the 2012 final].”

Adding his thoughts, Justin Gatlin shared:

“If I’d have lined up with them at that point of time, I would have won that.”

To which Bolt added:

“Justin, they wouldn’t have caught you, they’d have been chasing tails.”

The 2012 London Olympics 100m race was won by Usain Bolt, while Yohan Blake was the runner-up and Justin Gatlin claimed the third position. Other acclaimed runners that were in that race were Asafa Powell, Tyson Gay, Ryan Bailey, Churandy Martina, and Richard Thompson.

Ad

Usain Bolt reflected on his lessons of endurance and athletic longevity

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt is one of the greatest track athletes in history and amassed numerous achievements during his career. He has 14 World Championship medals and three medals from the World Junior Championships. During his recent appearance on the “High Performance Podcast,” Bolt shared his thoughts on his career and athletic longevity.

Ad

Ad

“I think it's possible. I did it. You can't limit yourself to anything the moment you limit yourself and said, 'oh this is untouchable' that's a moment that you have already lost. So it is possible if somebody starts at an early age. For me, it was talent, hard work, sacrifice, tough times, teamwork. I had a great team around me. It was so much things together that actually made this possible,” he said [47:51 onwards]

Bolt also mentioned that his record-breaking career can be replicated if an individual is sincere and has set the goals early in their career. Due to his prominent achievements, he is known by his moniker, "Lightning Bolt" and in 2016 was named in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback