"I'm like, oh sh*t, he is nervous" - Usain Bolt explains how he beat Justin Gatlin in his worst form

Legendary Jamaican former track athlete Usain Bolt recently appeared in the “Ready Set Go” podcast alongside prominent track icons Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green. During the show, Bolt shared his thoughts on the 2015 World Championship and how he won, while limiting Justin Gatlin.

The 2015 World Championships were held in Beijing, China, during which Usain Bolt clinched the top spot in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. Justin Gatlin secured the silver medal in the 100m. Trayvon Bromell and Andre De Grasse won the bronze medal.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist reflected on his thoughts about the competition and how he defeated Gatlin on the five-time Olympic medalist's podcast.

“I don't remember what he said and I looked at him like, 'Huh!?' I was surprised because I didn't expect him to say nothing. 'I'm like, yeah, yeah, cool,' and then he said something else to me and I was like, 'Oh sh*t, he's nervous,' and that helped because now I know, 'He's nervous, I'm nervous' because, remember, I'm running sh*t all season. This is the first time I've ever been in this season; I'm the one doing the chasing. We're always either together or he's chasing me. This is the first season; I'm the one chasing him,” Bolt recalled.

The fourteen-time World Championship medallist shared that he was surprised, as Gatlin had never interacted with him before any championship event. During his brief conversation with Gatlin, Usain Bolt mentioned that he picked up his jitteriness during their exchange. The Jamaican legend also highlighted Gatlin’s impressive form during the 2015 World Championship.

Usain Bolt reveals the significance of his Olympic gold medals

Usain Bolt at the Athletics - Olympics: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time and a legendary figure in track and field. He has amassed numerous accolades throughout his extensive career and, in an interview with CNN in 2021, shared his thoughts on which achievements he admires the most. The former sprinter expressed that he favours his Olympic gold medals among all other victories.

“It’s always going to be the [Olympic] gold medals. I think that’s what really stamped my authority on the sport, you know what I mean, I showed my dominance throughout the years. Yeah, I’m very proud of being the fastest man in the world, but it takes so much to do three back-to-back Olympic and win those, so for me I’m most proud of my gold medals,” Bolt told CNN.

Bolt has eleven Olympic gold medals and has secured gold medals in the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games [U17 and U20] as well. He expressed that he admires his Olympic medals the most as compared to his other victories. He further highlighted the discipline, hard work, and perseverance it takes to win consecutive gold medals at the level of the Olympics.

