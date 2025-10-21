"Remove this filth from our libraries" - Riley Gaines blasts country library for ignoring ban by Tennessee State

Riley Gaines took a jab at local libraries in her hometown of Tennessee, for supporting gender identity and inclusive gender education despite the State law banning gender transition care for young people. Gaines, who represented the University of Kentucky at collegiate level was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. She recently shared a few pictures from her local library, which sold books based on gender identity and gender transition care ideology. The books, which aimed to educate about gener identity and acceptance catered to young audience and their parents. The former swimmer expressed her frustration, writing:&quot;Tennessee banned tax dollars from funding woke gender ideology, but my own county’s library board is ignoring it. These books (and others) were challenged by concerned parents in February, but to no prevail.&quot;&quot;Remove this filth from our libraries,&quot; she added. Riley Gaines released her book 'Swimming Against the Current - Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost Its Mind,' on May 21, 2024. Her autobiography reflects on her swimming career and her opinions on transgender athletes competing in women's sports. The book also includes a detail account of the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, when she competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. She has also authored the children's book 'Happy No Snakes Day.'&quot;Charlie Kirk was right&quot; - Riley Gaines aligns her views with late Turning Point USA's founder as Texas State University adds Queer and Gender Texts subjects to course list Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Riley Gaines criticized the Texas State University for adding LGBTQ courses. The department led by the Center for Diversity and Gender Studies in the College of Liberal Arts approved inclusive gender education courses, including LGBTQIA+ issues in Educational Leadership, Black Queer Experience, LGBTQ+ Communication, Queer and Trans Texts, Gender and Sexuality in texts, and Queer History.Gaines took a jab at the university while resonating with late Charlie Kirk's ideology, who led the conservative student organization, and wrote:&quot;These are legitimate courses offered at Texas State University...- Queer &amp; Trans texts, Gender &amp; Sexuality in texts, Black Queer Excellence, etc,&quot; Gaines wrote. &quot;Charlie Kirk was right. College is a scam.&quot;The Republican government opposed the inclusion of the above mentioned courses, forcing them to be put under thorough review. Any subject in the course list that does not follow the current federal and state laws and President Donald Trump's executive orders will be removed.