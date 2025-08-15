Retirement rumors, LA Olympic Dreams: The Simone Biles Story heading into 2028

Simone Biles has been the headliner of women's gymnastics since she made her first mark at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning four gold medals and breaking multiple records at just 19. She has since dominated the global mat, adding 30 World Championship medals under her belt and surpassing former gymnast Shannon Miller with her 11th podium finish at the Paris Olympics. However, with the LA Olympics looming, the 28-year-old hasn't yet notified anything.

In the past year, Biles has been keeping off the competitive mat, unsure of her return. She enjoyed her downtime with her husband, Jonathan Owens, supporting him at the NFL games and taking frequent trips. She also received awards from the Laureus Sports, ESPYs, and Sports Illustrated, in honor of her monumental success in 2024.

How did Simone Biles perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Simone Biles still had some unfinished business after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She ended her two-year hiatus in 2023, claiming back-to-back titles at the National and World Championships, building up to the Paris Games. In the French capital, she led the women's team to gold and also bagged the individual all-around, vault wins.

Biles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was off to a strong start, but after posting the highest balance beam score in the all-around qualifying round, she suffered a calf injury during her floor warm-up. Limping, she exited the arena and got her lower left leg heavily taped, but returned to the mat stronger, topping the all-around competition that night.

When asked for an injury update, Biles refused to talk much and only said:

"As good as I can be.”

Later, her former coach, Cecile Landi, assured that the Olympian's injury was not a reason for worry.

“She felt a little something in her calf. But yeah, that’s all."

Simone Biles made history as the oldest gymnast to make the team in decades

At 27, Biles was at her best on the Paris mat, keeping her younger counterparts on their toes. She was the oldest female American gymnast to make the Olympic team since 1952 and the seventh-oldest gymnast of all time.

In an interview before the Games, the 11-time Olympic medalist admitted that she made a mistake in calling Aly Raisman 'grandma' at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The latter was only 22 that year.

"I definitely have to apologize to Aly for calling her ‘Grandma,’ because I feel like I’m way older now. Recovery, I just have to take a little more seriously. Back in Rio, I could do anything. ... I was just like a little hamster on a wheel, always running," Biles talked about how age had started impacting her career.

Simone Biles kept her plans of competing at the 2028 LA Olympics up in the air

Biles at the Winners Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has never completely ruled out her chances of competing at her home turf at the 2028 Olympics. Following her Paris Games stint, she appeared on the Today Show and said:

"You never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf, so you never know."

In a conversation with L'Équipe earlier this year, the 28-year-old assured that she would be in Los Angeles — though perhaps not as a competitor, as her body wouldn't be at its best at 31.

"Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don't know that. But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.”

Simone Biles once shared that her chances of another Olympic bid are slim

Simone Biles achieved what most gymnasts only dream of, earning the title of the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time. For her to return and win more honors, she needs to feel truly excited and motivated to do it. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she once said that she feels satiated already.

"Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done."

Biles also missed the US Gymnastics Championships in 2025.

