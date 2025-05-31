Riley Gaines calls out Governor Gavin Newsom claiming 'boy' athlete competing for girls' titles at California State Track & Field Championships

The former swimmer from the University of Kentucky, Riley Gaines, called out Governor Gavin Newsom claiming the latter recently let the 'boy' athlete compete for the girls' titles at the California State Track & Field Championships.

Before turning political activist, Gaines earned her name as a professional competitive swimmer. She earned a spot in the All-Sec Freshman Team in 2019 and transitioned to politics after she tied for fifth place at the 2022 NCAA Divison 1 Women's Swimming and Diving Championship.

Gaines was one of the athletes who went on to sue the NCAA for violating the Title IX rights of women athletes for letting openely transgender females in the same division in the NCAA Championship 2022.

On May 31, Riley Gaines took it to her X account to call out Governor Gavin Newsom on his decision to reportedly let an athlete named AB Hernandez compete with the girl athletes for the titles at the California Track and Field State Championship. In a video Gaines posted on X, she said:

"This past week the state of California specifically Gavin Newsom has been in the hot seat. We have known Gavin Newsom to be this fence sitter, whether it's men and women's sports, whether it's COVID. Whatever the topic is, he has sat on the fence continually and winked at both sides."

Gained also added in the caption:

"Today, a boy will compete for THREE separate girls’ state titles at the California Track and Field State Championship. Gavin Newsom is a weak, spineless, morally bankrupt coward. We will not forget how he has betrayed girls and parents in his state."

The controversial fifth-place tie at the NCAA Championship in March 2022 acted as the catalyst for Riley Gaines's entry into political advocacy.

Riley Gaines targets Nike over male participation in women's sports

Riley Gaines has become an influential popular figure in the landscape of right-wing politics in America. Advocacy for women's rights, right-wing ideologies and critical opinions about trans-athletes and their participation in women's sports have put Gaines at the forefront of the moment.

Gaines was part of the recent advertisement campaign in which women athletes shared a message to Nike. The message shed light on the mistreatment of women athletes, males displacing them in the same bracket.

On May 20, Riley Gaines celebrated a year of her best-selling book 'Swimming Against the Current' by re-releasing a new paperback edition of the book. Gaines showed gratitude to everyone who has supported her and has been by her side through her professional journey.

