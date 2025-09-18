  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Riley Gaines faces backlash from Brian Shapiro over transgender controversies and her support for Donald Trump

Riley Gaines faces backlash from Brian Shapiro over transgender controversies and her support for Donald Trump

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 18, 2025 10:30 GMT
House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines received criticisms from radio host and podcaster Brian Shapiro for her advocacy against transgender participation in women's sports and for being a Trump supporter. This stemmed from the former's claim that Democrats have been celebrating right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, which shook the nation.

Ad

Riley Gaines has consistently been at the forefront of the movement opposing transgender participation in women's sports. A strong advocate for women's rights, she supported Donald Trump in the presidential election and worked closely with right-wing Republicans such as Charlie Kirk, who was recently assassinated during his address at Utah Valley University.

Speaking about it in a recent setting, Gaines revealed that she has been disturbed by the Democrats celebrating the death of 'the most effective debater' of today. Disagreeing with the claim, podcaster Brian Shapiro lambasted Gaines for raking in money from transgender-related campaigns instead of addressing more serious issues. He also took a dig at Gaines's swimming career, noting how she never achieved anything before getting into politics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"...You've made a living attacking transgenders, you've made millions of dollars across the country doing that. You have you've made millions of dollars profiting going across the country. You've made a lot of money and you've made a name for yourself nobody knows who you are as a college swimmer unless you're attacking transgenders now, if you care about children, then why have you not criticized Donald Trump? If you care about children and women, then why have you not gone after Donald Trump for not bringing out the Epstein files? If you care about children, why don't you talk about gun control?"
Ad

He added:

"I'm happy that transgender is out of that volleyball tournament, but there's more important things that we should be talking about, and you've profited off of attacking transgenders with your hatred towards transgender people. Nobody knows who you are as a college swimmer, people know who you are because you go around the country attacking transgenders, Riley that's who you are.." (via Piers Morgan uncensored)
Ad

Riley Gaines clapped back and said:

"You're acting like you've followed everything that I've said on any topic ever"
Ad

The former collegiate swimmer also received support from host Piers Morgan for her contributions to women's safety.

Riley Gaines has spoken out about her feelings after losing fellow activist Charlie Kirk

Riley Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - (Source: Getty)
Riley Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - (Source: Getty)

Riley Gaines and Charlie Kirk have met on various platforms. The former often appeared at Turning Point USA events when the founder specially invited her or showed support. She also received assistance from Kirk to break through to the young people and address social issues.

Ad

After his passing, Gaines felt that society had turned sick, and people could kill if anybody disagreed with them politically. She also sent heartfelt condolences to Kirk's family.

"Our society is so, so, so sick and so broken. The truth is so hated. They've proven that they will kill you for disagreeing with them politically. And that's precisely what has happened here to Charlie Kirk. He was killed. They killed a man, again, a father, a husband, a Christian. They did this to him because they disagreed with him politically," she said in a episode of the OutKick podcast.

Riley Gaines first broke into activism when transgender swimmer Lia Thomas sidelined her at a collegiate event, despite both earning a fifth-place finish.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications