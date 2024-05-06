Riley Gaines hits back at a fan for calling her "a man" on her recent swimwear photo

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has slammed a fan for referring to her as a man on a social media post.

Gaines competed in aquatics at the 2022 NCAA Championships, where she crossed paths with trans athlete Lia Thomas, who was competing with women despite being a biological man. Both of them tied for fifth position in the 200-yard freestyle event.

Ever since, Gaines has been rallying in support of women's rights in sports.

One X user replied to a photo of the former athlete in swimwear to allege that she had masculine features. The user wrote:

"Riley Gaines is a man."

In response, Gaines shared the real reason behind her features which comes under the definition of being fit. She also referred to Thomas in her statement indirectly.

"Riley Gaines is an athlete who spent 5-6 hours a day training so she could be the best she could possibly be only to have a less-than-mediocre man come along and steal our titles and trophies. And I would bet money (whether man or woman) you would pay to be this fit," she tweeted.

Riley Gaines states that Sadie Schreiner's recent win was not fair to the women

At the recent Liberty League Championship meet, Sadie Schreiner, a trans track and field athlete, broke the 400m women's record. This news was not well received by Gaines, who raised her voice against the NCAA like she did at the NCAA Convention in 2023.

Resorting to her X handle, the former swimmer posted:

"Sadie Schreiner, male competing with the women, won the women's 200m & 400m today at the Liberty League championship meet. He broke the 400m women's record in the process. He would've finished last amongst the other boys by 2 full seconds. This is exactly why we're suing the @NCAA."

Gaines filed a legal case against the National Collegiate Athletic Association in March 2024 to bar biological men from participating in women's sports.