Riley Gaines makes feelings known on district judge ordering Donald Trump to restore gender affirming care info on certain websites

Riley Gaines recently expressed her thoughts on a district judge's order to reverse President Donald Trump's order regarding restriction on gender-affirming care info on certain websites. Trump had issued two executive orders within weeks of assuming office as the 47th President.

One of those executive orders determined that the current US administration only recognizes two genders -- male and female. Following the decision, several scientific data related to gender-affirming care info was removed from the HHS, CDC and FDA websites, including data related to sex change operations.

A district judge, John Bates, objected to the same and ordered to restore the info immediately on the websites concerned. Gaines shared the news on her X timeline as she wrote:

"I can't explain it but he just looks like he wants to sterilize your kids"

Gaines had previously called out American actress Cynthia Nixon for protesting in favor of the gender affirming care at a hospital in Manhattan. The 58-year-old actress, who is also a trans activist, mentioned during the protest:

"My kids are trans, my sister's kids are trans, every kid I know is trans..."

Gaines further shared the post of another user with the username @salltweets, commenting:

"Isn't it incredible when they prove our point without even knowing"

Riley Gaines had also campaigned against Democrat senator Sarah McBride, when she promoted a similar ideology in primary schools almost a month ago.

Riley Gaines on NCAA being demanded to return awards won by trans athletes in women's events

Riley Gaines on demands against the NCAA over returning awards won by trans athletes in women's events [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines also reacted to the growing demands against the NCAA to return the accolades awarded to transgender athletes in the women's events. Following a recent demand by the Trump administration to the NCAA, Gaines wrote on her X timeline:

"The Trump admin and the DoE are demanding the NCAA & NFHS return all records, titles, awards, and recognitions stolen from exceptional women by mediocre men be returned back."

Gaines had begun her campaign against the NCAA in 2022, when she was compelled to share the fifth place trophy at the 2022 NCAA Championships with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. She added in the same tweet:

"This is a critical step in accountability and responsibility. I'll be waiting to hear from @NCAA."

Riley Gaines has also supported three women swimmers, who sued the Ivy League, Harvard University and the NCAA for violating the Title IX rules.

