Riley Gaines makes her stance clear as US Senator Tim Sheehy introduces the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about senator Tim Sheehy's No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act. The former US Marines veteran from Montana had recently called out the previous administration led by Joe Biden for allegedly funding extremist organizations throughout the world.

In his latest post on his X account, Sheehy wrote:

"After fighting terrorists for years in Iraq and Afghanistan, I’m proud to lead the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act in the U.S. Senate. It’s America First common sense!"

Gaines supported his view by sharing the post on her account as she wrote:

"Anyone who supports US taxpayer dollars being used to fund terrorism is a terrorist in their own right."

Gaines also called out the proposal of raising a Sharia compliant zone in Texas. An X user by the username of @AmyMek posted on her timeline:

"ALERT TEXAS! A 402-Acre Sharia City is Being Built in Texas—And YOU Are Helping Fund It! America, wake up. A massive 402-acre Sharia enclave is rising in Josephine, Texas—and the U.S. government is effectively subsidizing it!"

Gaines shared the post on her timeline as she commented:

"Under no circumstance should there be ANY place in the U.S. that enforces Sharia law. Have we lost our minds ?!?!"

Riley Gaines had previously campaigned in favor of the Laken Riley Act, which promises to put an end to illegal immigration. She also campaigned for the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act, which was accepted by the Trump administration.

Riley Gaines shares her thoughts about trans activist's "An attack on trans women is an attack on all women" remark

Riley Gaines expresses her feelings on a trans activist's remark [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently remarked on a trans activist's comments about the action allegedly taken against the trans women community by the current US administration led by Donald Trump. The activist compared the situation as an "attack on all the women."

X user Samantha McFarland, who goes by the username @SailorSammy93, posted on her timeline:

"AN ATTACK ON TRANS WOMEN IS AN ATTACK ON ALL WOMEN. TRANS WOMEN ARE WOMEN. PERIOD."

Gaines responded to McFarland's claims by sharing the post on her timeline as she commented:

"TYPING IN ALL CAPS DOESN'T MAKE WHAT YOU'RE SAYING TRUE."

Riley Gaines had previously called out a trans activist for suggesting that Olympians could participate in the Paralympics. The 24-year-old swimmer turned social activist made the comment at the 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'.

