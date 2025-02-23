Riley Gaines reacts to X user's "An attack on trans women is an attack on all women" remark

Riley Gaines recently expressed her thoughts on an X user's remarks on the gender identity of trans women. The American swimmer reacted to a post by an X user exclaiming that trans women are women and must be protected at all costs by the government.

X user Samantha McFarland, who goes by the username @SailorSammy93, recently wrote on her timeline,

"AN ATTACK ON TRANS WOMEN IS AN ATTACK ON ALL WOMEN. TRANS WOMEN ARE WOMEN. PERIOD."

McFarland was probably referring to the recent action taken by the US administration against trans athletes ever since Donald Trump took over as the 47th President of the USA. Gaines responded to McFarland's claims by sharing the post on her timeline, as she commented,

"TYPING IN ALL CAPS DOESN'T MAKE WHAT YOU'RE SAYING TRUE."

On Sunday, Gaines also reshared the post of Republican senator Laurel Libby, who the state administration is allegedly harassing for speaking out against the bias shown towards trans athletes and ordering her to withdraw her posts. Libby wrote on her timeline,

"Maine's Democrat Leadership has asked me to take down my posts exposing their failure to keep biological males out of girls' sports. My answer is simple: I will not. I will do everything in my power to ensure our girls' voices are heard and their rights are respected."

Riley Gaines had recently called out a trans activist for advocating for a gender-neutral Olympics. Gaines was present on the 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' talk show when the activist made these claims.

Riley Gaines on Wisconsin governor's order to replace 'mother' with gender neutral terms

Riley Gaines on Wisconsin governor's order [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the notification issued by Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin. According to an X post shared by internet personality Dan O'Donnell,

"EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has introduced a bill that will change state law to replace the word 'mother' with 'inseminated person.' "

Gaines shared O'Donnell's post on her timeline as she commented,

"The thought of being labeled as "inseminated" or "uninseminated" by this creep makes my stomach turn..."

Gaines had also responded to the post made by author Stephen King over President Trump's comments against the governor of Maine, Janet Mills. When King 'congratulated' the governor for standing up against the 'bully President', Gaines responded to the same by posting on her timeline,

"It's rare to see someone so proudly display their sexism and misogyny like Stephen King has done here."

Riley Gaines had previously called out a district judge, who criticized the recent executive orders signed by President Trump and issued an order to restore the gender-affirming care info on certain websites.

