"Makes my stomach turn" - Riley Gaines makes her feelings known on Wisconsin governor's order to replace 'mother' with gender neutral terms

Swimmer-turned-social-activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on the Wisconsin governor's new order. Tony Evers has introduced a bill that calls for replacing the word 'mother' with gender neutral terms.

Ad

Internet personality Dan O'Donnell shared the news, as he wrote on his X timeline [previously Twitter],

"EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has introduced a bill that will change state law to replace the word 'mother' with 'inseminated person.' "

Gaines shared O'Donnell's post on her timeline as she commented,

"The thought of being labeled as "inseminated" or "uninseminated" by this creep makes my stomach turn.."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 24-year-old social activistb also called out author Stephen King for mocking President Trump. King appreciated the governor of Maine for daring to stand up against the 'bully' President Trump. Gaines shared the post as she replied,

"It's rare to see someone so proudly display their sexism and misogyny like Stephen King has done here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Riley Gaines had previously called out actress Cynthia Nixon, when protested in favor of gender-affirming care at a hospital in Manhattan. Nixon also campaigned against the Democrat senator and trans congresswoman Sarah McBride, who had allegedly promoted gender affirming surgery in primary schools.

Riley Gaines on trans activist agreeing to the idea of combining the Olympics and the Paralympics

Riley Gaines reacts on trans activist calling for combining Olympics and Paralympics [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently expressed her thoughts on a trans activist calling for the idea of a 'gender-neutral' Olympics on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'.

Ad

Gaines was not impressed with the activist's idea of a 'gender-neutral Olympics'. She counter-questioned that by this logic, Olympians should be participating in the Paralympics, to which the activist agreed. Gaines shared the excerpt on her X timeline, and wrote,

"When they say 'diversity, equity, and inclusion', they actually mean ridding disabled people of all opportunities and chances for success....that is how committed they are to their demented logic."

Ad

Previously, Gaines had reacted to trans athlete Cece Telfer, who had openly announced that she wouldn't be giving up her NCAA title won in the 400m hurdles event. Gaines responded in her conversation with Fox News:

"The policy simply is not clear. Again, it removes accountability from the NCAA."

Riley Gaines had previously extensively campaigned against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. She had even filed a lawsuit against the NCAA with 15 other athletes in early 2024 regarding the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback