Riley Gaines makes her feelings known on trans activist agreeing to "demented" idea of combining Olympics and Paralympics

Riley Gaines recently made her feelings known on a trans activist's endorsement of combining the Olympics and Paralympics together. The 24-year-old social activist was present on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' where the activist proposed this idea.

During the debate of a gender neutral Olympics, Gaines categorically counter-questioned the activist named Blossom, if she agreed to the idea of Olympians participating in the Para-Olympics. To her utter shock, the activist agreed without hesitation.

Gaines shared the excerpt of the discussion on her X timeline as she wrote:

"When they say 'diversity, equity, and inclusion', they actually mean ridding disabled people of all opportunities and chances for success....that is how committed they are to their demented logic."

Gaines also reacted to trans athlete Cece Telfer's announcement of refusing to give up the NCAA title they won in 400m hurdles. Gaines said in a conversation with FoxNews.com:

"The policy simply is not clear. Again, it removes accountability from the NCAA."

Riley Gaines also called out the NCAA for not taking a firm stance regarding the safety of women's sports. She said that instead of being firm on their position, the NCAA's updated policy has placed the burden on individual schools and states.

Riley Gaines on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanking President Trump for restoring Title IX

Riley Gaines reacts to Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s thoughts on President Donald Trump restoring Title IX [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy thanking President Trump restoring Title IX rules in schools and colleges. Kennedy even thanked Gaines for her campaign towards the same.

Kennedy wrote on his official X account:

""Thank you @Riley_Gaines_ for your courage, perseverance, and common sense. My uncle, Ted Kennedy, wrote Title IX and fought for its passage in order to recognize the importance of women's sports. I'm grateful to President Trump for restoring America's commitment to female athletes."

Gaines responded by sharing the post on her timeline as:

"MAHA [handshake emoji] MAGA."

Apart from her campaign against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports, Riley Gaines had also extensively campaigned against the imposition of Title IX amendments by the previous administration led by Joe Biden. When the Trump administration announced the restoration of the original Title IX rules, Gaines took to her X timeline and wrote:

"Once again, the Department of Education acknowledges women aren't a social construct, but biological beings worthy of sex-based protections. Lots of work has gone into restoring this recognition. Praise God."

Riley Gaines also campaigned for stricter laws on illegal immigration, which culminated in the passing of the Laken Riley act, named after the deceased student who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant last year.

