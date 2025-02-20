Riley Gaines makes feelings known on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanking President Trump for restoring Title IX 

Former swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanking President Donald Trump for the social reforms. Trump administration had recently given assent to the restoration of the Title IX rules with immediate effect in schools and colleges.

Sharing a video of Gaines on the issue, Kennedy wrote on his X timeline [formerly Twitter],

"Thank you @Riley_Gaines_ for your courage, perseverance, and common sense. My uncle, Ted Kennedy, wrote Title IX and fought for its passage in order to recognize the importance of women's sports. I'm grateful to President Trump for restoring America's commitment to female athletes."

Gaines responded by sharing the post on her timeline as she wrote,

"MAHA [handshake emoji] MAGA."

Riley Gaines had extensively campaigned against the amendments to the Title IX imposed by the previous administration led by President Joe Biden. When the current US administration approved the restoration of the original Title IX rules, Gaines wrote on her timeline,

"Once again, the Department of Education acknowledges women aren't a social construct, but biological beings worthy of sex-based protections. Lots of work has gone into restoring this recognition. Praise God."

Riley Gaines on the Department of Health & Human Services updating the definition of Sex

Riley Gaines on the HHS Department redefining genders [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines has also responded to the changes brought about by the Trump administration with reference to gender ideology on various government websites. The 24-year-old swimmer-turned-social activist recently shared her thoughts on the Department of Health & Human Services updating their definition of genders on their websites.

Gaines shared a post on the update as shared by X user with the username @libsoftiktok as she commented,

"I still can't believe it's necessary to define these words lol."

Gaines recently slammed the vandalization of Melissa Batie-Smoose's home, the former SJSU coach who was sacked for speaking out against the participation of trans athlete Blaire Fleming at the NCAA Mountain West Conference. Gaines wrote on her timeline,

"The SJSU coach who was fired for opposing the male on their women's volleyball team was targeted and shot at inside her home. Last week, the DoE launched an investigation into SJSU concerns of Title IX violations. Prayers for your safety, @BatieSmoose."

Riley Gaines had previously called out Nike for their recent Super Bowl ad. Gaines cited the example of Nike's discrimination against former Olympic champion Allyson Felix to highlight their double standards on women's sports.

