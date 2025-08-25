Riley Gaines mocks NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani as he fails benchpress attempt at Men's Day event

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 25, 2025 04:16 GMT
Riley Gaines takes a jibe at NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani for failing to complete benchpress [Image Source : Getty]

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her reaction on NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani's attempt at a benchpress on the occasion of Men's Day in New York. Mamdani is the frontrunner for the post of New York City's mayor, according to multiple poll predictions this year.

Gaines shared an image of Mamdani's failed attempt at the benchpress on her X account [formerly Twitter]. Mamdani couldn't even lift 135 pounds, which made him a subject of mockery all over the social media.

Gaines took a jibe at the NYC mayor candidate as she posted on her X account,

"I'm not saying we should judge politicians for how much they can bench but I'm absolutely judging a politician for how much he can bench"
For the unversed, Zohran K Mamdani is the son of Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. Mamdani is a member of the Democrat party, and is currently serving as a member of the New York state assembly.

However, Riley Gaines didn't just stop there. She further shared a video of her own attempt at benchpress in 2022 on her X account, about which she wrote,

"165lb relatively easy reps on bench when I weighed 130lbs Take note @ZohranKMamdani"
Riley Gaines had previously reacted to the protest organized by Democrat politician Sarah McBride against the Lt. Governor of Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears. Gaines called out McBride for her double standards on women's rights.

When Riley Gaines called out The View show for defending Sarah McBride over Capitol Hill row

Riley Gaines reacts to The View&#039;s defense of Sarah McBride [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines reacts to The View's defense of Sarah McBride [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to The View's defense of Sarah McBride, who is currently a Senator from Delaware district for the Democrat party. In November 2024, McBride had protested against Nancy Mace's proposal to restrict the presence of trans individuals in the women's restrooms at the Capitol Hill.

Gaines shared a video from X user @libsoftiktok, where the panelists on the ABC channel talk show 'The View' defended McBride over her views against Nancy Mace. The user commented,

"The View hosts are insane. They’re going all out advocating for men to invade women’s spaces and suggest Republican congresswomen are more dangerous to share a bathroom with than a man MEN DO NOT BELONG IN WOMEN’S RESTROOMS. End of story"
Gaines responded by writing on her X account,

Riley Gaines had previously protested against McBride for tutoring pupils over gender affirming care. The swimmer turned social activist called out McBride for trying to promote gender affirming care in schools.

